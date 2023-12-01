Hamilton, Nosek Out After Surgery, Nemec Recalled | BLOG

The Devils provided several updates to some of their injured players ahead of facing the San Jose Sharks Friday night at Prudential Center.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton is out indefinitely after having surgery on a torn left pectoral muscle. Blueliner Simon Nemec was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and is expected to make his NHL debut.

Forward Tomas Nosek is out indefinitely after having surgery on his right foot.

Hamilton, who has been placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 28, suffered the injury Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. The surgery was performed Friday by Devils’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow and Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Guillem Gonzalez-Lomas.

Nosek re-aggravated his right foot injury, initially suffered Oct. 13 against Arizona, which caused him to miss 10 games earlier in the season. Nosek underwent successful surgery Wednesday with Dr. Martin O’Malley.

Neither player has a timeline for their return.