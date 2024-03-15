LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 at Stars 2

By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils face the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
0:15 | NJD 0, DAL 1
Johnston (Benn, Harley)

GOAL
4:41 | NJD 1, DAL 1
Haula (Unassisted)

GOAL
12:04 | NJD 1, DAL 2
Smith (Hakanpaa, Dellandrea)

GOAL
17:14 | NJD 2, DAL 2
Tierney (MacDermid, DeSimone)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 6 NJD, 7 DAL
POWER PLAY: 0/0 NJD, 0/1 DAL
HITS: 10 NJD, 6 DAL
BLOCKED SHOTS: 6 NJD, 3 DAL
GIVEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 4 DAL
TAKEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 3 DAL

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
1:31 | NJD 3, DAL 2
Mercer (Hischier, L.Hughes)

GOAL
3:52 | NJD 4, DAL 2
Meier (Bratt, Nemec)

> Scott Wedgewood replaced Jake Oettinger in goal for Dallas

GOAL
5:08 | NJD 5, DAL 2
Nosek (Lazar)

DEVILS LINEUP

Hughes - Hischier - Mercer
Meier - Haula - Bratt
Palat - Nosek - Holtz
MacDermid - Tierney - Lazar

Hatakka - Smith
Bahl - DeSimone
Hughes - Nemec

Allen
Kahkonen

STARS LINEUP

Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski
Marchment - Duchene - Steel
Benn - Johnston - Stankoven
Dellandrea - Faksa - Smith

Harley - Heiskanen
Lindell - Tanev
Suter - Hakanpaa

Oettinger
Wedgewood

DEVILS MINUTE

Jake Allen debuts for the Devils

More News

Devils Youth Foundation, Devils Alumni Partner on Scholarship Program | RELEASE 

Wotherspoon and Willman Recalled | BLOG

Hatakka Recalled to Devils | BLOG

Three-Game Western Swing Awaits Devils | NOTEBOOK

Devils to Participate in Global Series | BLOG

The 5 Best Czech Devils of All-Time | STAN'S STORIES

Devils Comeback Falls Short, Lose 3-1 in New York | GAME STORY

Nolan Foote Activated from IR | BLOG

Devils Acquire Legare | RELEASE

The New Guys | FEATURE 

Allen, Kahkonen Participate in First Practice | NOTEBOOK

Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG

Devils Homestand Concludes with Loss to Carolina | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Hurricanes 4

Devils Use Deadline to Setup Summer Splash | COLUMN

Devils Acquire Kahkonen from San Jose | RELEASE

Devils Acquire 2026 4th Round Pick from Winnipeg | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Goaltender Allen from Montreal | RELEASE