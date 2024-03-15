LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 at Stars 2

The Devils face the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
0:15 | NJD 0, DAL 1
Johnston (Benn, Harley)
GOAL
4:41 | NJD 1, DAL 1
Haula (Unassisted)
GOAL
12:04 | NJD 1, DAL 2
Smith (Hakanpaa, Dellandrea)
GOAL
17:14 | NJD 2, DAL 2
Tierney (MacDermid, DeSimone)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 6 NJD, 7 DAL
POWER PLAY: 0/0 NJD, 0/1 DAL
HITS: 10 NJD, 6 DAL
BLOCKED SHOTS: 6 NJD, 3 DAL
GIVEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 4 DAL
TAKEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 3 DAL
GOAL
1:31 | NJD 3, DAL 2
Mercer (Hischier, L.Hughes)
GOAL
3:52 | NJD 4, DAL 2
Meier (Bratt, Nemec)
> Scott Wedgewood replaced Jake Oettinger in goal for Dallas
GOAL
5:08 | NJD 5, DAL 2
Nosek (Lazar)
Hughes - Hischier - Mercer
Meier - Haula - Bratt
Palat - Nosek - Holtz
MacDermid - Tierney - Lazar
Hatakka - Smith
Bahl - DeSimone
Hughes - Nemec
Allen
Kahkonen
Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski
Marchment - Duchene - Steel
Benn - Johnston - Stankoven
Dellandrea - Faksa - Smith
Harley - Heiskanen
Lindell - Tanev
Suter - Hakanpaa
Oettinger
Wedgewood