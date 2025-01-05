Sharks Score Late Goal to Down Devils | GAME STORY

SAN JOSE, CA - With just over 30 seconds remaining in regulation, Jonas Siegenthaler attempted to clear the puck along the boards in the corner but instead of rimming around out of danger, the puck hit the linesman in the corner, negating Siegenthaler's clearing attempt.
Instead, the puck remained in play, paving the way for Sharks Alex Wenneberg to feed the puck up to the blueline where defenseman Cody Ceci was waiting to fire a slapshot through traffic. With just 24 seconds remaining on the clock Ceci's shot wired past the goal line to send the home team into a raucous cheer.
Ceci's goal put the Sharks up 3-2 on New Jersey and with little time left on the clock to push back, the Devils saw their losing-streak extend to four games. It's the longest stretch of regulation losses for the Devils this season.
"Going through a tough stretch, it’s obviously not something you want to have happen but at the same time, we’re such a good time, this stuff happens," Paul Cotter, who scored his ninth goal of the season, said. "And hopefully, this is the only time it happens and we can learn from it and hereon out get back to our game.”