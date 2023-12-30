Devils Dominate Sens in Daws' Season Debut | GAME STORY

OTTAWA, ON - It was both Devils and Daws dominance in Ottawa on Friday night.

Against the Ottawa Senators, Jack Hughes opened New Jersey's scoring with a power play goal at 13:10 of the first period, opening up the floodgates against Sens netminder Joonas Korpisalo. Jack's goal tied the game at one, and with just 7.6 seconds remaining in the first period, Jesper Bratt snapped a shot into the Ottawa net to grab hold of a 2-1 lead.

Hughes, in his 29th game played this season had a three-point night to bring his season totals up to 43 points (15g-28a). His nine three-point game games this year sets a new career-high, with plenty of real estate left in the year to build upon.

Dawson Mercer and Tyler Toffoli added to the Devils goal total with second period goals and the Devils fifth goal offered the biggest celebration from the bench, as Brendan Smith scored his first goal as a New Jersey Devil, and his first goal in 88 games, on a breakaway out of the penalty box.

"It was so exciting to have them support me so much, especially after the game in the room, they were just as happy as I was," Smith grinned. "It just shows you how great they are. how much they mean to me and it just goes full-circle. It just says a lot about them.”

The multi-point games continued to pile up as the night went on, with Bratt wracking up four (1g-3a) while Luke Hughes had a three-point night, assisting on both first-period power play goals and scoring the Devils sixth goal with 3:32 to play.

“We got a win last game, but we were far away from happy about our performance," Bratt said post-game. "We knew we needed to step up and this was a huge game for us, we really needed these two points. It was a fully team effort and Nico played great in net and helped us out getting this win.”

And then there was the season debut for goaltender Nico Daws, his first game in the NHL since having hip surgery and an extensive sixth-month recovery. Daws was outstanding, calm and composed, challenging the shooters and letting in just two goals. The 23-year-old was back in an NHL net for the first time since April 12, 2022. Daws faced 27 shots, turning away 25.

Drake Batherson scored the opening goal of the game, putting the Devils behind 1-0 at the 9:47 mark before New Jersey exploded for five goals, before the Senators would respond again.

Jacob Bernard-Docker scored the Sens second goal, with 6:35 to play, bringing the final score to 6-2 New Jersey.