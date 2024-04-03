Devils Look to Bounce Back at MSG | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (36-35-4) at RANGERS (50-21-4)

Head-to-Head

This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Devils and Rangers. The Rangers won the previous three meetings, 5-3 at Prudential Center on November 18, 5-1 in Newark on February 22 and 3-1 at MSG on March 11.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with two goals and four points in three games against the Rangers. On the New York side, Vincent Trocheck has two goals and six points in three games to pace the Rangers and Artemi Panarin has two goals and five points in three contests.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are coming off a tough 6-3 loss at home to the Penguins on Tuesday night. The loss meant the team missed out on a chance to move within four points of a playoff spot and now there's five teams between the Devils and a wild card playoff spot. Devils have 76 points, second wild card team Washington has 82.

Timo Meier continued his hot streak on Tuesday with a goal. Since March 1, he has more goals than any other player in the NHL with 14 in 16 games.

Rangers Team Scope:

With 104 points, the Rangers have more points than any other team in the NHL. They're coming off a 5-2 loss to the Penguins on Monday night. Prior to that, they had won five in a row and seven out of eight games.

In his last five games, Panarin has 8 assists and 11 points to lead the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has five goals in that time and was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week last week.

By the Numbers:

The Rangers have not lost two in a row in regulation since January 18-20 when they dropped a pair of games against Vegas and Los Angeles on the road. ... Jesper Bratt has seven points in his last five games to pace the Devils. ... Panarin has 26 points in 15 games since March 1 to rank third in the NHL since March 1 with only Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon ahead of him.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton – torn pectoral muscle, LTIR

Bastian - lower-body, IR

Foote – undisclosed, out

MacDermid – lower-body, out

Rangers

Gustafsson - upper-body, Day-to-Day

Wheeler - lower-body, IR

Chytill - upper body, IR