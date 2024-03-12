Devils Comeback Falls Short, Lose 3-1 in New York | GAME STORY

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The Devils comeback attempt late in the third period fell short as New Jersey lost 3-1 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Simon Nemec had the Devils' lone goal while Mika Zibanejad, Erik Gustafsson, and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers.

“Obviously disappointed we lost. It was a hard fought game," interim head coach Travis Green said following the game. "I thought we came up light a little bit in a couple areas. A little loose (on) puck battles. A lot of nights, those little battles determine the game. I thought obviously our power play needs to get us one. We didn’t convert on some really good chances where we had some good looks, or even back door plays that didn’t connect that we’re capable of. It was a tough loss against a good team.”

Early in the first, the Devils penalty kill was put to work after Erik Haula was called for tripping. New Jersey had a great effort, clearing the puck several times and keeping the fifth-best power play in the league off the board.

The Rangers opened the scoring when Artemi Panarin got past Kaapo Kahkonen in the opening eight minutes of the game; however, the Devils challenged for off-sides and won the challenge, no goal.

The Devils had their first power play of the game after Kaapo Kakko was called for high-sticking; however, New Jersey had only one shot while on the man-advantage. Alexander Holtz was called for slashing in the final eight minutes of the period and the Devils penalty kill came up big once again. In addition, Erik Haula had a breakaway chance, shorthanded, that Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick got a piece of to keep the forward off the board. Following the first period, the Rangers outshot the Devils 13-6; however, Kahkonen continued to make save after save and helped the Devils leave the first period with a 0-0 score.

"He was good,” Green said. “Especially in the first half of the game. It wasn’t our best game the first 20 minutes and then he kept us in. I thought we started to gain some traction."

“He came up with some big saves," Jesper Bratt also shared. "It was good seeing him in net. I thought he did good out there.”

Both teams had penalties in the first half of the second period, first Brendan Smith was sent off for tripping, before Adam Fox was called for interference 30 seconds later. Neither team was able to score 4-on-4 or on their respective shortened power plays. In the final five minutes of the middle frame, the Devils went on the power play for the third time but were held off the scoresheet once again.

A turnover by the Devils behind the net set up Chris Kreider to recover the puck and find Mika Zibanejad in front. Zibanejad’s backhand got past Kahkonen to make it 1-0 with seven and a half minutes left in the second period. In the final minute of the second period Erik Gustafsson’s shot through traffic snuck past Kahkonen to make it 2-0 Rangers.

30 seconds after the Rangers' second goal, Matt Rempe elbowed Jonas Siegenthaler and received a five minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct. Kurtis MacDermid was assessed a 10 minute misconduct as well.

The Devils went on the power play in the final seconds of the period and started the third period on the man-advantage. Despite having some chances, especially late in the power play, the Devils were unable to score on their five-minute power play.

“This late in the season it’s hard 5-on-5 to score goals,” Bratt explained post-game. “You need your power play to step up in those times, especially late in the game. We just need our power play to be better there. We could have made a difference for the team and we did not. Obviously frustrating.”

With eight minutes left in the third period, Haula was sent off for interference and the Rangers power play received their fourth power play of the game. The Devils were successful once again keeping a top power play from scoring on the man advantage.

In the final two and a half minutes of the third period, right as Kahkonen was pulled for the extra attacker, the Devils got on the board with Simon Nemec scoring his third of the season. Following the goal, the Devils had a big momentum shift and pulled their goaltender once again looking for the tying goal. However, Vincent Trocheck's empty net goal with 1:13 left in the game would put a comeback out of reach.

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler didn't return in the third period and Green gave an update following the game.

“He’s not doing great, he didn’t come back," Green said. "Never like to see a player get hit like that, especially when it’s happened twice now.”

The Devils have lost the first three of their matchups between the Rangers this season and will head out west for a three-game road trip starting Wednesday.