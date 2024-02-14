Meier Nets Winner, Hischier Scores 2 | GAME STORY

NASHVILLE, TN - It took some patience. But that's what the Devils were on Tuesday night.

After firing 22 shots at Nashville netminder Juuse Saros in the first period with nothing to show for it, the Devils took their time and time and waited for their chances.

It started with a perfect shot and led to a 4-2 victory in Nashville.

"It's a good game for us again," captain Nico Hischier said, "Obviously (Saros) made some great saves but we didn't get frustrated, we stuck with it and at the end I think we earned that win."

Jack Hughes put on an end-to-end clinic, his wrist shot from a sharp angle going up and over Saros' far shoulder, pinging the corner the crossbar meets the post and into the net in the second period. The goal was the Devils first of the night and tied the game at one. That goal would be followed by Nico Hischier's 15th of the season. He's redirection hit the mesh behind Saros, changing the direction on a Jesper Bratt shot, tying the game at two.

“I just went a little off the net, I haven’t seen it yet, I guess it hit me, but I wasn’t even trying to tip it," Hischier added, "I think it was just a bit of luck, but that’s what we needed We had some good chances, we burried some goals. If we just keep going, keep going, then all of a sudden one of those goes in.”

The Predators twice forced the Devils to come from behind, scoring the opening goal on the power play at 4:04 of the first period and again at 7:01 of the second.

After Hischier tied up the game, it was Timo Meier's turn.

Meier, in a flurry in front of Saros, poked the puck behind the Nashville netminder for the game-winning 3-2 goal. The good old-fashioned get the net mentality paid dividends, Meier scoring the game-winner securing just the second win the second half of a back-to-back this season.

“We’re in these games," Meier said post-game, "We know we can create chances offensively but we’ve got to be defending the right way so we just kind of built that confidence over the last couple of games where we’ve been defending well and we got some huge saves from our goalie. That’s just how we’ve got to continue.”

The goal was Meier's first since Dec. 27 and his second point in as many games. Hischier secured the win with his second goal of the night, an empty-net goal with less than 40 seconds to play.

"Happy for him," Hischier said, "He's battling hard, really happy for him."

New Jersey are now winners of two of their last three games and winners on back-to-back nights.

Ryan O'Reilly and Tommy Novak scored for Nashville.