LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Oilers

The Devils face the Oilers tonight in Edmonton. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
5:18 | NJD 1, EDM 0Noesen (Cotter)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
MacDermid-Dowling-Tatar

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Allen
Markstrom

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin-Draisaitl-Arvidsson
Skinner-Nugent-Hopkins-Hyman
Janmark-Henrique-Brown
Perry-Philp-Ryan

Ekholm-Bouchard
Nurse-Stecher
Kulak-Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils make their final stop on the three-game Western Canada road trip in Edmonton.

