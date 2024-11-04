LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Oilers

The Devils face the Oilers tonight in Edmonton. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL!
5:18 | NJD 1, EDM 0Noesen (Cotter)
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
MacDermid-Dowling-Tatar
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce
Allen
Markstrom
Podkolzin-Draisaitl-Arvidsson
Skinner-Nugent-Hopkins-Hyman
Janmark-Henrique-Brown
Perry-Philp-Ryan
Ekholm-Bouchard
Nurse-Stecher
Kulak-Emberson
Pickard
Skinner