Devils Grind Out 2-1 Win in Seattle | GAME STORY

SEATTLE - Akira Schmid stopped 38 of 39 shots to lead the Devils to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night.
Ondrej Palat and Simon Nemec, with his first career NHL goal, tallied for New Jersey.
Akira Schmid stops 38 shots to lead the Devils to a win
After a back-and-forth opening period, the Devils struck for the game’s first goal. Nico Hischier sent the puck cross-ice to John Marino at the right face-off circle. His blast was redirected in front by Ondrej Palat to make it 1-0.
Shots on goal after one were 10-7 for Seattle.
Devils had a series of chances in the opening few minutes of the second period but could not convert. Alex Holtz had the puck at the top of the crease and goaltender Philip Grubauer out of position but the puck just wouldn’t go in.
The Kraken tied the game seven minutes into the second. Alex Wennberg from behind the net spotted Tye Kartye in front at the hashmarks and Kartye quickly fired it past Akira Schmid.
Two minutes later, the Devils regained the lead. Jesper Bratt took the puck around the Kraken net and found Simon Nemec between the circles. Nemec made no mistake, whipping the puck in for his first career NHL goal.
Erik Haula was called for tripping with 8:42 to go in the second, giving Seattle its first power play but it only lasted six seconds before Kailer Yamamoto was whistled for slashing.
After 40 minutes, shots on goal were 21-15 for the Kraken.
Through the first nine minutes of the final frame, the Kraken had five shots and the Devils had none. Brendan Smith then took a penalty to give the Seattle power play a chance to tie the game.
Devils killed off the penalty but by the time the minor had concluded, shots on goal were 10-0 for the home side in the third.
With 4:24 to go in the third, Brian Dumolin tripped up Palat along the boards in the Kraken zone to give the Devils power play a chance to take some time off the clock. Unfortunately for the Devils, the best scoring chance on the man advantage went to Seattle who had a two-on-one. Schmid managed to bat away a wrist shot from Jared McCann at the right face-off circle.
Shots on goal in the third period were 17-2 for Seattle; 39-17 in the game overall.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Ondrej Palat had a shot on goal with 6:51 to go in the third period. It was New Jersey's first shot on goal of the period and first since 17:58 remaining in the second. Shots on goal were 10-0 for the Kraken in the third to that point.
• The Devils have a record of 8-3-1 this season with Nico Hischier in the lineup and 4-7-0 without Hischier. They've averaged 4.5 goals for with him and 2.8 goals for without him.
• Tonight was only the sixth time all season the Devils hadn’t allowed a goal in the first period. It was also the first time all season that Seattle failed to score in the opening frame on home ice.
• Devils are 6-1-0 when leading after two and Seattle is 0-10-1 when trailing after two.
• Simon Nemec netted his first career NHL goal and at age 19, he's the second-youngest Slovak to score -- the first being Kristian Kudroc of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kudroc only scored two goals in his career, both in that rookie season.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils have two more games left on this road trip. They play the Calgary Flames on Saturday and Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Both games can be watched on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop for both is 4:08 p.m. ET.