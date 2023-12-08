Devils Grind Out 2-1 Win in Seattle | GAME STORY

After a back-and-forth opening period, the Devils struck for the game’s first goal. Nico Hischier sent the puck cross-ice to John Marino at the right face-off circle. His blast was redirected in front by Ondrej Palat to make it 1-0.

Shots on goal after one were 10-7 for Seattle.

Devils had a series of chances in the opening few minutes of the second period but could not convert. Alex Holtz had the puck at the top of the crease and goaltender Philip Grubauer out of position but the puck just wouldn’t go in.

The Kraken tied the game seven minutes into the second. Alex Wennberg from behind the net spotted Tye Kartye in front at the hashmarks and Kartye quickly fired it past Akira Schmid.

Two minutes later, the Devils regained the lead. Jesper Bratt took the puck around the Kraken net and found Simon Nemec between the circles. Nemec made no mistake, whipping the puck in for his first career NHL goal.

Erik Haula was called for tripping with 8:42 to go in the second, giving Seattle its first power play but it only lasted six seconds before Kailer Yamamoto was whistled for slashing.

After 40 minutes, shots on goal were 21-15 for the Kraken.

Through the first nine minutes of the final frame, the Kraken had five shots and the Devils had none. Brendan Smith then took a penalty to give the Seattle power play a chance to tie the game.

Devils killed off the penalty but by the time the minor had concluded, shots on goal were 10-0 for the home side in the third.

With 4:24 to go in the third, Brian Dumolin tripped up Palat along the boards in the Kraken zone to give the Devils power play a chance to take some time off the clock. Unfortunately for the Devils, the best scoring chance on the man advantage went to Seattle who had a two-on-one. Schmid managed to bat away a wrist shot from Jared McCann at the right face-off circle.

Shots on goal in the third period were 17-2 for Seattle; 39-17 in the game overall.