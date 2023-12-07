Western Road Trip Continues in Seattle Tonight | PREVIEW

The New Jersey Devils meet the Seattle Kraken for the first time this season

By Marc Ciampa
New Jersey Devils continue their four-game road with a stop in Seattle to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

You can watch on ESPN, ESPN+ or Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

Make sure to check back after morning skate for your pre-game story!

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on ESPN, ESPN+ or Hulu beginning at 10:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 10:25 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (12-10-1) at KRAKEN (8-12-6)

Head-to-Head

Last season, the Devils won 3-1 over the Kraken at Prudential Center and lost 4-3 in overtime at Climate Pledge Arena. Ondrej Palat led the Devils with three points -- all assists -- over the two games. Ryan Donato had two goals, three points to lead the way for Seattle. 

This is the first of two meetings this season between the clubs. 

Devils Team Scope:

Despite a tough loss against the San Jose Sharks, a club near the bottom of the NHL standings, the Devils have won four of their last five games including the opener on this four-game road trip, 6-5 in Vancouver on Tuesday. 

Only four points separates second through seventh in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils also sit three points behind Toronto for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. 

Jack Hughes leads the NHL with 1.83 points per game. With games missed due to injury, he doesn't lead the league overall, however. Jack sits ninth with 33 points but is only four points behind third. 

Kraken Team Scope:

After a surprising sophomore campaign that saw them go to Game 7 of the second round, the Kraken have taken a step back this season. They are currently five points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference and seventrh from the bottom in League standings.

Defenseman Vince Dunn leads the Kraken in points with 21 through 26 games. The 27-year-old is on pace to top last season's career high of 64 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand is second on the club with 20 points in 26 contests. 

Seattle has lost each of its last five games (0-4-1) with the lone point a shootout defeat against Toronto. Their last win came on November 22, 7-1 over San Jose. 

By the Numbers:

Jack Hughes leads the way for the Devils for points in December so far with four. Jesper Bratt is second with three points and both have two goals. Tied for third on the team in December scoring is a bit of a surprise as Simon Nemec and Kevin Bahl have two points apiece. 

For games on one day rest, like tonight is, the Devils leading scorers in this scenario are Bratt (8 points in 8 GP), Haula (7 points in 7 GP), Luke Hughes (7 points in 8 GP) and Toffoli (7 points in 8 GP). 

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (upper-body)
Nosek (upper-body)

Kraken

Schwarz (lower-body)
Burakovsky (lower-body)

GAME-DAY VIDEO
