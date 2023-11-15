Devils Grounded by Jets | GAME STORY

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist for a three-point game to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat New Jersey, 6-3, at Canada Life Centre Tuesday night.

The Devils fell behind 2-0 in the second period, but stormed back with a pair of goals 1:12 apart by Timo Meier and John Marino.

The Jets scored a backbreaker (Nikolaj Ehlers) with just 1:50 remaining in the middle frame to regain a 3-2 lead en route to the victory. He added an empty-netter to seal the win.

"That's the (goal) that stung," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "It's a goal where we didn't stay on coverage. We gave up a heck of an opportunity and they made a great play."

Dawson Mercer added a late power-play goal for New Jersey.

Cole Perfetti and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg and Josh Morrissey added three assists.

"A couple mistakes that you'd like to have back," Ruff said. "You look at a couple of the late goals and we had first touch and we didn't execute."