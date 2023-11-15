News Feed

Fortunately Fortunate | 10 Takeaways 11/14/23

Fortunately Fortunate | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/13/23

Miller Returns to Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK
Devils Know They Have More to Give | FEATURE 11.11.23

Devils Know They Have More to Give | FEATURE 
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/11/23

Weekend Workday | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS VS Capitals 11/10/23 GAME STORY

 Devils Offense Arrives Too Late in Loss to Caps | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS CAPITALS 11/10/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Capitals 4
Foote Re-Assigned | BLOG

Foote Re-Assigned | BLOG
Nate Bastian | STALL MATES

Nate Bastian: The Chatterbox | STALL MATES 
Devils Back in Newark | NOTEBOOK 11.9.23

Nosek Returns to Practice with Devils | NOTEBOOK
Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE 11.9.23

Devils Host Military Appreciation Night, Presented by Prudential | RELEASE
STAN FEATURE - Broduer 100 Words

A Picture is Worth 100 Words | STAN'S STORIES 
DEVILS AT AVALANCHE 11/7/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose in Colorado to Finish Road Trip | GAME STORY
 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS 11/7/23

 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS I FEATURE 11/6/23

Injuries Create Opportunities | FEATURE 
DEVILS AT BLACKHAWKS 11/5/23 GAME STORY

Willman Scores in Debut as Devils Top Hawks | GAME STORY
Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG

Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG
Devils Recall Willman | BLOG

Devils Recall Willman from Utica | BLOG
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Hughes, Game to Blues | GAME STORY

Devils Grounded by Jets | GAME STORY

New Jersey falls, 6-3, in Winnipeg

GameStory 11.14.23
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist for a three-point game to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat New Jersey, 6-3, at Canada Life Centre Tuesday night.

The Devils fell behind 2-0 in the second period, but stormed back with a pair of goals 1:12 apart by Timo Meier and John Marino.

The Jets scored a backbreaker (Nikolaj Ehlers) with just 1:50 remaining in the middle frame to regain a 3-2 lead en route to the victory. He added an empty-netter to seal the win.

"That's the (goal) that stung," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "It's a goal where we didn't stay on coverage. We gave up a heck of an opportunity and they made a great play."

Dawson Mercer added a late power-play goal for New Jersey.

Cole Perfetti and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg and Josh Morrissey added three assists.

"A couple mistakes that you'd like to have back," Ruff said. "You look at a couple of the late goals and we had first touch and we didn't execute."

New Jersey drops to the Jets 6-3.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Jets 6, Devils 3
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Marino | Bratt | Mercer
Post-Game Interview: Head Coach Lindy Ruff

Here are some observations from the game:

• In the absence of Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, the Devils have needed someone to step up offensively and help fill the void. Meier has been one of those guys. He has a goal in each of his past three games and four goals in the past six overall. He signed a big, eight-year contract in the summer. It’s his job to help carry this team right now, and helping carry it he is.

• Speaking of stepping up, Meier isn’t the only one doing so. Mercer has three goals in his past four games since breaking a 10-game goal drought.

Mercer: "I just want to stick with it. Get more shots on net. Start shooting the puck and making some plays offensively. It was nice to see that go in. Keep making plays and keep shooting the puck."

• Marino’s goal was his first in the past 44 games. He also extends his point streak to five games with a goal and four assists in that stretch.

Marino: "We just a win at this point but yeah it feels good (to score)."

• Ondrej Palat picked up his 300th career NHL assist on Meier’s power-play goal.

• The Devils played one of their better first periods of late from a defensive standpoint. They were stingy, playing tight on the Jets. They took away inside lanes, had good sticks to bat away some passes or shots, stayed above the Jets to keep numbers low in the zone. They held Winnipeg to the perimeter. There were a couple breakdowns and Schmid was there to bail them out. But overall, it was a great effort all around.

Bratt: "We played we wanted. We skated good, got above people, we didn't give them time and space.We got pucks in and went to work. We played pretty simple. I think that's why we were successful too."

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils finish their two-game road trip in Pittsburgh with a game against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 