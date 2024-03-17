LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Golden Knights 0

The Devils face the Golden Knights this afternoon at Vegas. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

> Timo Meier crashed the net after firing the puck on goal on a two-on-one. Dawson Mercer then saw the rebound go off his skate and into the net. After a first video review, it was ruled to not be kicked in. Then Vegas challenged for goaltender interference and that resulted in the disallowed goal.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 7 NJD, 14 VGK
POWER PLAY: 0/1 NJD, 0/1 VGK
HITS: 4 NJD, 7 VGK
BLOCKED SHOTS: 3 NJD, 5 VGK
GIVEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 2 VGK
TAKEAWAYS: 2 NJD, 4 VGK

SECOND PERIOD

No goals

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 14 NJD, 23 VGK
POWER PLAY: 0/2 NJD, 0/2 VGK
HITS: 6 NJD, 15 VGK
BLOCKED SHOTS: 9 NJD, 12 VGK
GIVEAWAYS: 3 NJD, 5 VGK
TAKEAWAYS: 3 NJD, 10 VGK

THIRD PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Hughes - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Holtz
MacDermid - Tierney - Nosek

Bahl - Marino
Hughes - DeSimone
Smith - Nemec

Allen
Kahkonen

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

Barbashev - Eichel - Marchessault
Stephenson - Roy - Mantha
Dorofeyev - Karlsson - Amadio
Carrier - Howden - Kolesar

Hanifin - Pietrangelo
McNabb - Theodore
Hutton - Martinez

Thompson
Hill

DEVILS MINUTE

John Marino returns after missing two games

