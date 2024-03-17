LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Golden Knights 0

The Devils face the Golden Knights this afternoon at Vegas. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
> Timo Meier crashed the net after firing the puck on goal on a two-on-one. Dawson Mercer then saw the rebound go off his skate and into the net. After a first video review, it was ruled to not be kicked in. Then Vegas challenged for goaltender interference and that resulted in the disallowed goal.
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 7 NJD, 14 VGK
POWER PLAY: 0/1 NJD, 0/1 VGK
HITS: 4 NJD, 7 VGK
BLOCKED SHOTS: 3 NJD, 5 VGK
GIVEAWAYS: 1 NJD, 2 VGK
TAKEAWAYS: 2 NJD, 4 VGK
No goals
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 14 NJD, 23 VGK
POWER PLAY: 0/2 NJD, 0/2 VGK
HITS: 6 NJD, 15 VGK
BLOCKED SHOTS: 9 NJD, 12 VGK
GIVEAWAYS: 3 NJD, 5 VGK
TAKEAWAYS: 3 NJD, 10 VGK
No goals as of yet
Hughes - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Holtz
MacDermid - Tierney - Nosek
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - DeSimone
Smith - Nemec
Allen
Kahkonen
Barbashev - Eichel - Marchessault
Stephenson - Roy - Mantha
Dorofeyev - Karlsson - Amadio
Carrier - Howden - Kolesar
Hanifin - Pietrangelo
McNabb - Theodore
Hutton - Martinez
Thompson
Hill