Devils Drop Game in Vegas to Knights | GAME STORY

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Devils played a tight game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. New Jersey even took a 1-0 lead in the third period.
However, the game slipped away on a couple of unlucky bounces and Vegas skated away with a 3-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena Sunday afternoon.
"It was a hard fought hockey game. We knew it was going to be a tough game," interim head coach Travis Green said. "I liked the effort of our group tonight."
Captain Nico Hischier opened the scoring 38 seconds into the third period. But 2:19 minutes later a wide shot went off the arm of William Carrier and into the net to tie the game at 1-1. Then Jack Eichel’s shot changed direction after hitting a stick and the Knights took a 2-1 lead with under nine minutes left in regulation.
"At the end of the day, it was unlucky," captain Nico Hischier said. "It didn't go our way today."
"We were right there until the end," said goaltender Jake Allen. "That a great hockey game. It was a 2-1 game. It was entertaining. We played hard. They're a good hockey team. We were right there at the end. Maybe one bounce goes our way and it's a totally different game."
William Karlsson added an empty-netter to finish off the scoring.
The Devils finished their three-game road trip with a 1-2-0 record. The Devils return home for a three-game homestand starting Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
"We'll go back to the drawing board on Tuesday. Put our work boots on and see what we can do," Allen said. "We need some momentum."