Devils Visit Defending Champion Knights | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (32-31-4) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-24-7)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Golden Knights meet for the second time this season and the only time in Vegas. In the previous meeting, Jan. 22, the Devils won, 6-5, in overtime.

Former Devil Tyler Toffoli scored the overtime winner in that game as part of a hat trick. Curtis Lazar scored twice while Nico Hischier chipped in once. Simon Nemec and Nate Bastian each chipped in a pair of helpers.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for Vegas, while Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and Pavel Dorofeyev also tallied.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are still alive in the playoff hunt, though their prospects are certainly daunting. The team is six points behind Detroit for the second and final Wild Card spot. New Jersey’s prospects took a hit following a 4-1 loss Saturday afternoon at Arizona.

Jesper Bratt leads the team in scoring with 22 goals, 43 assists and 65 points. He’s followed closely by Jack Hughes, who has 21 goals and 62 points despite missing 16 games due to injury this season. Captain Nico Hischier has 21 goals and 51 points. Forward Timo Meier is one goal away from giving the team another 20-goal scorer. Goaltender Jake Allen, who is expected to start against Vegas, stopped 36 of 38 shots in a brilliant victory against Dallas, 6-2, Thursday night.

Golden Knights Team Scope:

The Vegas Golden Knights may be the defending Stanley Cup champions. But they aren’t currently struggling to earn a postseason berth this year. Currently, the Knights are on the inside, holding the final spot with the Second Wild Card position with 77 points. However, Minnesota (73 points) and St. Louis (71) are still within striking distance.

But Vegas has stumbled of late. They are 2-5-0 in their past seven games. Vegas begins a four-game homestand against the Devils – continuing against Tampa Bay, Seattle and Columbus.

But help may be on the way. The Golden Knights, who have been decimated by injurires this season, were a big player at the NHL trading deadline. They acquired forwards Tomas Hertl (San Jose), Anthony Mantha (Washington) and defenseman Noah Hanifin (Calgary).

The strength of the Knights lies in their defense and goaltending. Logan Thompson (17-12-5) and Adin Hill (17-9-2) have split the duties between the pipes. Jonathan Marchessault leads the offense with 37 goals and 58 points. William Karlsson (23), Mantha (21) and Jack Eichel (20) are the only other 20-goal scorers on the team.

By the Numbers:

The top line of Marchessault (5g), Eichel (1g-5a) and Ivan Barbashev (3a) have combined for 14 points in the past three games.

Devils defenseman Nick DeSimone scored his first goal wtih the club against Arizona.

Meier has nine goals and 14 points in his last 10 game.

Injuries:

Devils

Siegenthaler (Concussion, Out Indefinitely)

Marino (Upper Body, Day-to-Day)

Bastian (Lower Body, IR)

Hamilton (Torn Pectoral, IR)

Golden Knights

Martinez (Lower-Body)

Hertl (Knee)

Stone (Upper-Body)

Lehner (Hip)