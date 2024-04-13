Devils Shutout in Philly | GAME STORY

The Devils lose 1-0 to the Flyers in their final road game of the 2023-24 season

PHI-NJD-GAMESTORY
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein

PHILADELPHIA, PA - A shorthanded goal by Flyer Travis Konecny eventually sealed the Devils’ fate in Philadephia on Saturday night.

Retrieving a puck in the neutral zone and skating free for a breakaway, Konecny unleashed a wrist shot that beat Devils goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen for the game’s opening goal. It was the only bit of offense the game would produce, and stood as the game winner, as the Devils are shutout in Philadelphia 1-0.

The game was a tightly contested affair, where one quick moment at 10:50 of the second, made the difference for the Flyers, who also blocked 19 shots.

The Devils with their 1-0 loss in Philadelphia finish their road schedule for the 2023-24 season with a 21-18-2 record.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils were forced to kill off a Flyers 5-on-3 power play for 1:13 midway through the first period. Nico Hischier, John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler were tasked with the job and played the entire 1:13. The three Devils did a valiant job, killing off the penalty and providing very little opportunity to the Flyers by keeping Philadelphia along the walls and aggressively using their sticks in the passing lanes.

New Jersey went on to kill both Erik Haula and Brendan Smith’s penalties, keeping the score at zeros.

• Kahkonen was playing his first game since he was injured against Toronto on April 7, when he was forced to leave the game with a lower-body injury. In his return to the lineup, he made 19 saves 20shots. Perhaps one of his biggest saves was in the third period when the puck bounced unexpectedly off the end-boards straight out to his right. The unexpected bounced left Travis Konecny the beneficiary, who had a point-blank opportunity in close but Kahkonen stayed sharp on the play, making the high-danger save.

• Trailing 1-0, Travis Green shortened his bench reuniting a line of Ondrej Palat, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt in the second period. Used sparingly in the period were Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote and Graeme Clarke.

Green rolled mostly three lines:

Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Tierney-Mercer
Bowers-Haula-Holtz

• Travis Konecny’s shorthanded goal was his sixth this season for Philadelphia, which is the most by an NHL player since 2018-19 when Arizona’s Michael Grabner scored six.

• The Devils were shut out for a fourth time this season and for a the first time since Feb. 10 against Carolina.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
Interim Head Coach Travis Green Post-Game... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils host their season finale on Monday night against the New York Islanders. New Jersey will close out it's 2023-24 season hosting Fan Appreciation Night and a Timo Meier bobblehead giveaway for the first 9000 fans in the building. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

