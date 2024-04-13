Devils Shutout in Philly | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils were forced to kill off a Flyers 5-on-3 power play for 1:13 midway through the first period. Nico Hischier, John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler were tasked with the job and played the entire 1:13. The three Devils did a valiant job, killing off the penalty and providing very little opportunity to the Flyers by keeping Philadelphia along the walls and aggressively using their sticks in the passing lanes.

New Jersey went on to kill both Erik Haula and Brendan Smith’s penalties, keeping the score at zeros.

• Kahkonen was playing his first game since he was injured against Toronto on April 7, when he was forced to leave the game with a lower-body injury. In his return to the lineup, he made 19 saves 20shots. Perhaps one of his biggest saves was in the third period when the puck bounced unexpectedly off the end-boards straight out to his right. The unexpected bounced left Travis Konecny the beneficiary, who had a point-blank opportunity in close but Kahkonen stayed sharp on the play, making the high-danger save.

• Trailing 1-0, Travis Green shortened his bench reuniting a line of Ondrej Palat, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt in the second period. Used sparingly in the period were Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote and Graeme Clarke.

Green rolled mostly three lines:

Palat-Hischier-Bratt

Meier-Tierney-Mercer

Bowers-Haula-Holtz

• Travis Konecny’s shorthanded goal was his sixth this season for Philadelphia, which is the most by an NHL player since 2018-19 when Arizona’s Michael Grabner scored six.

• The Devils were shut out for a fourth time this season and for a the first time since Feb. 10 against Carolina.