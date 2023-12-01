Luke Hughes Scores OT Goal, Devils Defeat Flyers | GAME STORY 

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Devils had a 3-1 lead over the Philadelphia Flyers slip out of their grasp, the Flyers scoring the 3-3 game-tying goal with 50 seconds left to play, the Devils conceding two goals in the final five minutes of the game, which sent the game to overtime.

The Devils defeat the Flyers 4-3 in overtime.

Leave it to Luke Hughes, who scored the overtime winner after a game where his availability was in question after the first period.

Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes scored in the first period and Tyler Toffoli added a power play goal in the third for the regulation goals.

Toward the end of the first period, the Devils avoided a major loss in personnel. Luke Hughes left the ice with 3:45 remaining in the period after he was boarded by Garnett Hathaway, a hit which sent him into perpendicular into the boards, his shoulder slamming hard, taking most of the collision.

Hughes was able to return for the start of the second period to finish the game, a big sigh of relief for the Devils who are already without one of their top defensemen in Dougie Hamilton.

Older brother Jack, had a two-point night (1g-1a) and had a seven-shot effort, just a game after putting up nine shots on the Islanders. In his last five games, Hughes has taken 30 shots.

Hischier's assist on Toffoli's third period goal was his fourth point since returning to the lineup three games ago. The Devils are 3-0-0 since the return of their captain Nico Hischier and are 7-2-1 in games where both Hischier and Jack Hughes are playing.

Morgan Frost, Sean Walker and Tyson Foerester scored for Philadelphia