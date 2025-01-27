FOLLOW LIVE: Devils vs. Flyers

The Devils are visiting the Philadelphia Flyers tonight! You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Stay tuned for all your live updates from the game in our Game Blog!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals yet!

PRE-GAME NOTES

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Mercer-Noesen
Cotter-Dowling-Halonen
Tatar-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Allen
Poulter

FLYERS LINEUP

Foerster - Cates - Brink
Tippett - Frost - Konecny
Farabee - Laughton - Michkov
Richard - Abols - Hathaway

York - Ristolainen
Sanheim - Drysdale
Seeler - Johnson

Ersson

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils will look for players to capitalize on opportunities as they take on the Flyers.

More News

Hischier Returns to NJ with Injury | INJURY UPDATE

Halonen Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Bratt says Sweden games vs. Finland ‘bring out a little extra in everyone’

Devils Earn Big OT Win in Montreal | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 at Canadiens 3

Allen Town | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before Trip | NOTEBOOK

Isaac Poulter Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Markstrom Out 4 to 6 Weeks with MCL Sprain | INJURY UPDATE

In This Moment | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Win But Markstrom Leaves Game | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Bruins 1

NHL Unveils Devils Quarter Century Teams | FEATURE 

Oral History of Lemaire | FEATURE

Jacques Lemaire: From Reluctant Coach to Champion | BIG READ

Lemaire's Psychological Tactic to Beat Detroit in Stanley Cup Final | FEATURE

Lemaire Turns Trap into Title | STAN'S STORIES

Devils to Induct Lemaire into Ring of Honor, Host Bruins | PREVIEW