Devils Play Final Game of 2023 in Boston | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (19-13-2) vs. BRUINS (20-7-6)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Bruins meet for the second time this season and the first time in Massachusetts. In the previous encounter, Dec. 13 at Prudential Center, the Devils scored a 2-1 victory.

Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner while Dawson Mercer tied the game at 1-1 with a third-period goal. Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 of 24 shots against. Morgan Geekie scored the lone Bruins goal.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils have won three straight games and climbed back into a playoff position. Following a 6-2 victory in Ottawa on Friday, New Jersey now has 40 points to put them in the second and final Wild Card position, one ahead of Washington and Tampa Bay.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 43 points, and has 10 points (5g-5a) in his past eight games. Second in scoring is Jesper Bratt’s 42 points (14g-28a). He’s coming off a four-point night (1g-3a) at Ottawa. Tyler Toffoli is tied with Hughes for the team lead with 15 goals.

Rookie defenseman Luke Hughes leads the back end with six goals and 20 points. He notched a career-best three points against Ottawa with a goal and two assists. Goalie Nico Daws made his season debut with a 25-save win in Ottawa. Vitek Vanecek, who will likely start against the Bruins, is 13-6-1 on the year, including a victory against Boston.

Bruins Team Scope:

The Bruins dominance continues despite the loss of their long-time captain Patrice Bergeron’s retirement. Boston has the best record in the Atlantic Division. But the club has struggled of late. The Bruins are 2-2-3 in their past seven games.

Forward David Pastrnak continues to light the NHL on fire. He has 20 goals in 33 games to go with his 45 points. Pastrnak, who had 61 goals last year, ranks sixth (tied) in the NHL with those 20 tallies. Brad Marchand is second on the club with 13 goals and 30 points. Charlie Coyle checks in at third with 23 points.

But the strength of the Bruins is, as always, their goaltending. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have evenly split their duties with both winning 10 games. Swayman’s 2.17 goals-against average and .929 save percentage tops the duo.

By the Numbers:

The Devils lead the NHL with 13 comeback victories this season. The club is an amazing 12-12-1 when allowing the first goal.

Jesper Bratt earned his 200th career assist against the Senators. Only Scott Gomez (351 games played), Kirk Muller (355) and Brian Rafalski (421) required less games than Bratt’s 423 (of players debuting with the franchise).

Defenseman Brendan Smith scored his first goal as a Devil against Ottawa after tallying on a breakaway after exiting the penalty box. The goal came in 87th game with the team, and was his first goal since April 24, 2022 at New York Islanders.

Kevin Bahl played his 100th career game in Ottawa.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Nosek (foot)

Lazar (lower-body)

Bruins

Grzelcyl (day-to-day)

Forbort (LTIR)

Lucic (LTIR)