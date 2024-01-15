LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Bruins 1

The Devils face the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
> The Bruins had a power-play goal taken away 5:13 into the game after the play was ruled off-side.
Devils goalie Nico Daws stopped 17 of 17 shots in the first period.
:30 | BOS 1, NJD 0
Coyle (Marchand, Pastrnak)
Haula-Hischier-Mercer
Toffoli-McLeod-Bratt
Tierney-Lazar-Holtz
Willman-Bowers-Bastian
Smith-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Miller
Daws
Vanecek
Marchand-Coyle-Pastrnak
Heinen-Zacha-DeBrusk
van Riemsdyk-Boqvist-Geekie
Lauko-Frederic-Steen
Grzelcyk-McAvoy
Lindholm-Wotherspoon
Lohrei-Shattenkirk
Swayman