LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Bruins 1

The Devils face the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

> The Bruins had a power-play goal taken away 5:13 into the game after the play was ruled off-side.

Devils goalie Nico Daws stopped 17 of 17 shots in the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

:30 | BOS 1, NJD 0
Coyle (Marchand, Pastrnak)

DEVILS LINEUP

Haula-Hischier-Mercer
Toffoli-McLeod-Bratt
Tierney-Lazar-Holtz
Willman-Bowers-Bastian

Smith-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Miller

Daws
Vanecek

BRUINS LINEUP

Marchand-Coyle-Pastrnak
Heinen-Zacha-DeBrusk
van Riemsdyk-Boqvist-Geekie
Lauko-Frederic-Steen

Grzelcyk-McAvoy
Lindholm-Wotherspoon
Lohrei-Shattenkirk

Swayman

LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Lindy Ruff speaks ahead of the game against Boston

