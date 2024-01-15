Undermanned Devils Shutout in Boston | GAME STORY

The Devils 3-game road trip ended with a 3-0 loss in Boston

By Amanda Stein
BOSTON, MA - New Jersey weathered the Bruins storm in the opening 20 minutes on Monday afternoon but couldn't contain the Bruins the entire way.

Boston managed 17 shots in the first period and had 30-shot attempts to open the game. With the services of Nico Daws in net for a second straight game, the 23-year-old goaltender held strong surrendering only one goal, which would be called back for an off-side play.

Daws did all he could to give his team a chance to find their scoring touch but it unfortunately never arrived. The Devils were shut out 3-0 in Boston.

While the Bruins made life difficult on Daws, forcing him to make several saves, inundated with bodies around the net, Devils captain Nico Hischier said they didn't quite do enough of the same on their end.

"It was a good game but I think we need to get a little more dirtier in front of their net and try to take his eyes away and that’s the way you score goals," he mentioned post-game, "(Jeremy Swayman) played well, but we had some chances to put one in the back of the net, but in this league, it’s hard to score, so you’ve got to get there, you’ve got to take his eyes away. I think we can be a little harder there.”

Just 30 seconds into the second period Charlie Coyle sent a backhand through Daws’ five-hole, uncontested to open the game’s scoring and David Pastrnak added a third period goal to complete the Bruins' afternoon.

"I'm not mad about my game, I think I can save those two shots looking back on (them)," Daws evaluated, "but you're not going to get them every night. I just misplayed them a little bit and in this league when you make a little mistake, it's going to end up in the back of your net."

Trent Frederic scored into the empty net with 1:20 left to close out the game.

Daws was the Devils strongest performer, coming up with timely saves, often through a cluster of bodies in his crease, facing a total of 35 shots and making 33 saves.

“I thought he gave us a real strong effort,” coach Lindy Ruff said, “First period, when they were on top of us, he made several great saves. That’s what we need. We’re a little undermanned and we need saves at times and he gave it to us.”

The undermanned Devils, who lost defenseman Brendan Smith to injury early in the game, finish their road trip with a 1-1-1 record after their loss in Boston.

“I think with the number of peronnel we’ve had out, we played well enough to win the game in Tampa, played well enough to win in Florida and we gave ourselves a chance (in Boston)," Ruff said, evaluating the road trip. "The goalie gave us a chance early on, I thought our second period was strong, we just didn’t find a way to put the puck in the net.”

Here are some observations from the game:

• Brendan Smith left the game early in the first period after a he collided with Charlie McAvoy who was rushing up the ice on the Bruins power play. McAvoy and Smith barely collided, but Smith fell to the ice, hurt. Smith gutted out the remainder of his shift before exiting the ice for the Devils locker room.

Lindy Ruff said that Smith has a leg injury that will be evaluated once the club returns to New Jersey. 

• Simon Nemec showed a grittier side to his game. In the second period, Nemec tangled with Bruins captain Brad Marchand after a check and the Bruins captain swiped the Devils rookie with an elbow. It was a play that Nemec took exception with, grabbing Marchand in a headlock and tackling him to the ice.

When play was stopped moments later, Nemec skated by the Bruins bench to have a few more chippy words for Marchand before he was escorted to the Devils bench by a linesman.

"It tells a lot," Hischier said of the rookie defenseman. "It shows his character and he can play hard, he’s here to play hard. I love it.”

"I like it," Ruff added, "I think you have to be physical, he was physical. He responded to him and I don’t think Marchand liked it, but that’s what you need in a young D.”

• Down to five defensemen after five minutes, the rest of the defensive core had to pick up the extra minutes. Luke Hughes absorbed a lot of the added minutes, totaling 17:48 time on ice through the first 40 minutes of play. Hughes finished the game with a new career-high playing 28:10.

Simon Nemec finished with the second-most ice time playing 25:26.

“You put together your best pieces and let them go to work," Ruff said. "I thought Luke puck-wise struggled early but I think Simon gave us one heck of a game. Strong physically, and defended really well. A lot to like about two young guys having to log those types of minutes.”

Kevin Bahl played 23:01. He had 17 minutes through 40 which was already 2:39 more than he played in the previous entire game in Florida. Bahl is averaging 17:14 time on ice this season.

• Nico Daws started back-to-back games for the first time this season.

• The Devils had just one power play opporutnity, coming towards the tail end of regulation. The other penalties taken by the Bruins were off-setting. New Jersey's power play went 0-for-1.

• This was the second time this season the Devils have been shut out by their opponent, they were last shutout on Nov. 22 in Detroit.

The Devils return home to host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

