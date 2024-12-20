Devils Fall 4-2 to Blue Jackets | GAME STORY

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Despite a strong effort where New Jersey generated 44 shots, pushed hard, and scored twice late in the third period, the Devils struggled to get past a red-hot Elvis Merzlikins, and fell 4-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"We should have scored a lot more than we did tonight," head coach Sheldon Keefe shared postgame. "Goalie was outstanding on their side. We gave up too many. I thought we played a good game in lots of areas, very structured, didn't give up too much, but we coughed some up.

"When the other goalie is playing like he is, you can't give those up," Keefe continued. "That made it too big of a hole to get out of."

Ivan Provorov opened the scoring eight minutes in. After a save off an initial one-handed shot by Zach Aston-Reese, Provorov followed up on the rebound to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Throughout the first period, New Jersey continued to get chances, but Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins continued to stop everything he faced.

The Devils were pushing hard to start the second period, recording six shots in the first four minutes of the middle frame. However, Columbus would score again, nine and a half minutes in on the power play. With traffic in front Zach Werenski’s shot got through giving the home team a 2-0 lead.

With seven minutes left in the second period, the Devils had yet another great chance. Off a clean faceoff win by Erik Haula, who joined the Hughes line for this shift, and a great feed from Luke Hughes, Jack Hughes’ shot was snatched by Merzlikins, one of several times he robbed Hughes. The Devils outshot the Blue Jackets 17-8 in the second period but were outscored 2-0 in the middle frame.

"I thought our second period was dominant," Keefe explained. "We were dominant in the second period, all the way through yet we get outscored two to nothing. That's disappointing because I thought we had a really good period in the second and stayed with it in the third."

New Jersey continued to push early in the third period, with eight shots in the first eight minutes of the final frame. Near the halfway point of the third, the Blue Jackets went on a 3-on-1, and Jake Allen saved Sean Monahan's shot. As the puck stayed right in front of the net, Brett Pesce cleared the puck out, coming up big for his goaltender.

The Devils pulled their goaltender with over five minutes left in the final frame and continued to get chances but Merzlikins continued to turn everything away. With 2:50 left in regulation, Luke Hughes scored to finally break through. There was a scramble in front and Luke found space to get a rebound and shot high over a fallen Merzlikins.

With the net still empty, the Devils continued to get chances, trying to get another past the Columbus netminder. New Jersey broke through again when Timo Meier scored with 1:25 left in the period. 15 seconds later, the Blue Jackets would seal their win with an empty net goal by Monahan, making it 4-2.

"We definitely had our chances to score more than we did," Timo Meier shared postgame. "Their goalie made some good saves, I got to give credit to that but it's also on us to bury those chances that we have. In the third there, at the end, we got close but we started scoring too late. The good things is we didn't give up until the last second. We tried everything we got, just didn't go our way today."