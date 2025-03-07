Devils Acquire Sprong  | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has acquired forward Daniel Sprong from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for New Jersey’s 2026 seventh-round pick.

Sprong, 27, has spent this season in the NHL with Vancouver (nine games played, 1g-2a) and Seattle (10gp, 1g-1a) as well as Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate in Coachella Valley (19gp, 11g-14a). In nine NHL seasons, Sprong has played 363 games, suiting up with Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Washington, Seattle, Detroit and Vancouver, scoring 164 points (87g-77a) with 68 penalty minutes. Sprong posted back-to-back 40-point seasons in 2022-23 (21g-25a with Seattle) and 2023-24 (18g-25a with Detroit).

The 6-foot, 190-pound winger skated in 128 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre, San Diego and Hershey, scoring 123 points (55g-68a). He also played in 13 Calder Cup playoff contests with Wilkes-Barre scoring eight points (6g-2a).

Born on March 17, 1997, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Sprong with the 46th overall selection (second round) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

