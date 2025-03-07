Devils Acquire Sprong  | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has acquired forward Daniel Sprong from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for New Jersey’s 2026 seventh-round pick.

Sprong, 27, has spent this season in the NHL with Vancouver (nine games played, 1g-2a) and Seattle (10gp, 1g-1a) as well as Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate in Coachella Valley (19gp, 11g-14a). In nine NHL seasons, Sprong has played 363 games, suiting up with Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Washington, Seattle, Detroit and Vancouver, scoring 164 points (87g-77a) with 68 penalty minutes. Sprong posted back-to-back 40-point seasons in 2022-23 (21g-25a with Seattle) and 2023-24 (18g-25a with Detroit).

The 6-foot, 190-pound winger skated in 128 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre, San Diego and Hershey, scoring 123 points (55g-68a). He also played in 13 Calder Cup playoff contests with Wilkes-Barre scoring eight points (6g-2a).

Born on March 17, 1997, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Sprong with the 46th overall selection (second round) in the 2017 NHL Draft. Before turning professional, Glass played four seasons with Charlottetown (QMJHL) from 2013-14 to 2016-17. He totaled 251 career points (117g-144a) in 199 contests, and also logged 51 career playoff points (24g-27a) in 38 games.