Devils Acquire Picks, Prospect Etienne Morin from Calgary | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has acquired two conditional first-round picks, a 2026 second-round selection (previously acquired by Calgary, originally owned by New York Rangers- 35th overall), and defenseman Etienne Morin from Calgary in exchange for defenseman Simon Nemec and forward Maxim Tsyplakov. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.

The conditions on the picks are as follows:

The first-round pick that is acquired by Calgary from Vegas in either the 2027 or 2028 NHL Draft (whichever first-round pick Calgary receives from its January 18, 2026 trade with Vegas).

The first-round pick that is acquired by Calgary from Colorado in either the 2028 or 2029 NHL Draft (whichever first-round pick Calgary receives from its March 6, 2026 trade with Colorado).

New Jersey currently holds six picks in the 2026 NHL Draft (one first, two seconds including one from NYR, a fourth, fifth, and sixth).

Morin, 21, spent last season with Calgary’s minor league affiliates, the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) and Rapid City Rush (ECHL). He registered seven points (1g-6a) and ten penalty minutes in 42 games with the Wranglers and three points (1g-2a) in seven games for the Rush.

Born in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, Morin was drafted by Calgary in the second round, 48th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6’1”, 185lbs. blueliner played four seasons, 2021-22 to 2024-25, with Moncton (QMJHL), where he scored 212 points (55g-157a) in 218 games, adding 151 penalty minutes and registering a plus-46 plus/minus. He added 40 points (4g-36a) in 38 playoff games. Morin was part of the QMJHL championship-winning team in 2025 that reached the Memorial Cup. He served as alternate captain in his final two seasons with the Wildcats.

Nemec was New Jersey’s first round, second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He played 155 games over the last three seasons in New Jersey and scored 49 points (16g-33a). Tsyplakov was acquired on January 27, 2026, from the New York Islanders and notched one goal and one assist in 22 games in New Jersey.