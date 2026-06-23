Cothren Helping Build a More Inclusive Hockey Community | FEATURE

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For Nora Corthren, the work goes far beyond organizing events or telling stories. It's about helping people see themselves in hockey.

As the NHL's Manager of Content, Audience Development, and Social Impact, Corthren works at the crossroads of storytelling and community engagement, helping shine a spotlight on initiatives that make our game of hockey more welcoming and inclusive. From Pride programming to the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award and Hockey Fights Cancer, her role focuses on highlighting the people and organizations making a difference throughout the hockey world.

Over the past four years, Corthren has witnessed meaningful growth across the sport.

"It really has been wonderful to just see the hockey world continue to grow and develop and become more welcoming and more diverse and more inclusive," she said.

Much of that progress comes from grassroots organizations working to create safe and welcoming spaces for players and fans from all backgrounds. Corthren's job often involves identifying those stories and using the NHL's platform to amplify them.

"I think it's something that a lot of people who do the grassroots work of trying to make the game a more inclusive and welcoming space, they don't do it for the attention," she said. "They very much do it for the impact."

That ability to elevate organizations and individuals making a difference has become one of the most rewarding parts of her work.

Among the initiatives closest to Corthren's heart is the NHL's continued involvement in Pride celebrations, including the annual New York City Pride March. For years, the league has marched alongside local hockey organizations and teams from across the New York metropolitan area, including the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Sirens, and New York Rangers.

For Corthren, the importance of that presence cannot be overstated. Seeing the NHL shield, the NHL teams’ logos, and even, yes, NJ Devil, are important parts of representation to a marginalized community.

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"The people's affinity with their teams is so deep," she said. "And really being able to have your favorite team show up and loudly support your community is so impactful."

It sends a powerful message to LGBTQ+ fans, players, and families that they belong in hockey.

"So many people don't necessarily feel like they can be themselves in spaces that they love," Corthren said. "And so having the Devils, Islanders, Sirens, Rangers, NHL show up in NYC Pride year over year demonstrates that they are welcome in this space, and they are wanted in this space."

What it does, too, is empower allies to feel like the league and its teams can be a safe space to speak up and show support. That is just as important.

"Progress doesn't really happen without allies," she said. "Being able to publicly show your allyship and be able to stand alongside your coworkers and fans from the community and show the support is extremely meaningful."

Meet Nora Cothren, the NHL's Manager of Content, Audience Development, and Social Impact.

One of the developments that has stood out most to Corthren is the growth of LGBTQ+ hockey organizations across North America. Today, there are dozens of queer hockey associations providing players with an environment where they can return to the game feeling accepted and supported.

Many of the stories she hears come from people who once walked away from hockey because they didn't feel welcome. Now, they’re starting to return.

"They've been able to find a home again in hockey," she said. "I think that's the most impactful thing that I've run into over these four years."

Those experiences resonate deeply with Corthren, who grew up playing hockey and understands firsthand how difficult it can be to reconcile a love for the sport with the feeling of not fully belonging in it.

As she works to grow the game and create more inclusive spaces, she often thinks about the younger version of herself.

"I keep that sort of little Nora in the back of my head," she said.

She remembers how meaningful it was to see professional hockey openly supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion and wonders what that visibility might have meant if it had existed when she was growing up.

Today, through her work with the NHL, she's helping ensure the next generation doesn't have to wonder whether hockey is for them.

Instead, they can see the answer for themselves.

They belong here.

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