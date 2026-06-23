Cothren Helping Build a More Inclusive Hockey Community | FEATURE

For Nora Corthren, the work goes far beyond organizing events or telling stories. It's about helping people see themselves in hockey.

As the NHL's Manager of Content, Audience Development, and Social Impact, Corthren works at the crossroads of storytelling and community engagement, helping shine a spotlight on initiatives that make our game of hockey more welcoming and inclusive. From Pride programming to the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award and Hockey Fights Cancer, her role focuses on highlighting the people and organizations making a difference throughout the hockey world.

Over the past four years, Corthren has witnessed meaningful growth across the sport.

"It really has been wonderful to just see the hockey world continue to grow and develop and become more welcoming and more diverse and more inclusive," she said.

Much of that progress comes from grassroots organizations working to create safe and welcoming spaces for players and fans from all backgrounds. Corthren's job often involves identifying those stories and using the NHL's platform to amplify them.

"I think it's something that a lot of people who do the grassroots work of trying to make the game a more inclusive and welcoming space, they don't do it for the attention," she said. "They very much do it for the impact."

That ability to elevate organizations and individuals making a difference has become one of the most rewarding parts of her work.

Among the initiatives closest to Corthren's heart is the NHL's continued involvement in Pride celebrations, including the annual New York City Pride March. For years, the league has marched alongside local hockey organizations and teams from across the New York metropolitan area, including the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Sirens, and New York Rangers.

For Corthren, the importance of that presence cannot be overstated. Seeing the NHL shield, the NHL teams’ logos, and even, yes, NJ Devil, are important parts of representation to a marginalized community.