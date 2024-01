The Devils announced Sunday morning the assignment of forward Graeme Clarke to the Utica Comets.

He played one game for the Devils during his recall, making his NHL debut on Saturday against Vancouver with a +1 rating in 9:35 of ice time.

Clarke has played 27 games with the Comets this season where he’s produced 21 total points, including 11 goals. He is second on the team in points but leads Utica in goals.