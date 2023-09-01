News Feed

Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts
Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV
Look Back: Bastian's Impact
Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe
Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey
Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy'
Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut
Look Back: Akira Schmid
Year One for Vanecek
Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils
Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp
Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule
Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy
Top 10 Moments of 2022-23
Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way'
Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract
Cheslock Sizes Up his Future
Development Camp Showcases College Hockey Path to Pros

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE

The Devils 2023 sixth-round pick went from worry to adulation during the second day of the draft

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

Cole Brown started feeling anxious.

Brown, a forward with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League, was surrounded by numerous family and friends at his parent's home watching the 2023 NHL Draft playout on television. As the second day of the Draft drifted into the sixth round, the thought crossed his mind that he might not hear his name called.

"It's a little bit nerve wracking," Brown admitted. "They just click off names and you're just waiting patiently. At the sixth round when I got drafted, I was kind of nervous. I was preparing myself that I wasn't going to go."

But then, with the 164th-overall pick, the Devils were on the clock. And as they uttered the words "From Hamilton…," Brown's ears perked up. As did the entire room.

"I heard Hamilton on the board and I looked up pretty excited, heard my name," Brown smiled. "I heard my name and watched everyone look at me. It was like, 'Holy crap, this just happened.' It was a good feeling.

"I was pretty emotional. Definitely really exciting."

Brown completed his second season with Hamilton in 2022-23, scoring 17 goals and 42 points in 60 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger is a big body with an offensive mindset.

"I'm a bigger player. Really good Hockey IQ," he said. "I think I can find the areas, creating opportunities for myself and my teammates. I think I do a good job putting the puck in the net and creating chances for my teammates to put the puck in the net. Pretty offense."

Brown, who was a member of Hamilton's 2022 OHL championship team, was one of many Devils prospects that attended the club's annual Development Camp. During the week he tried to learn as much as he could to become better both on and off the ice.

"It's a surreal experience. I'm super fortunate to get this opportunity," he said. "It's a bunch of really good players here. It's awesome to just be around here and be treated like a pro."

When it comes to improving, Brown has keyed in on three things that he wants to bring every single game next year in the OHL.

"For me, it's my competitiveness, intensity and consistency," the left-shot said. "Having those three things game in and game out."

And he's hoping the tools he learned at development camp will help him in achieving those aspects.

"Get some experience. This is high level hockey," he said of the camp. "Pick everyone's brain, get some knowledge and see what I can do to be one of these players out here one day.

"Super exciting and glad I got the opportunity."