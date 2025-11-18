Brown, Dadonov Activated from IR | BLOG

Dadonov

The Devils have activated forwards Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov from Injured Reserve.

The club has placed center Jack Hughes (finger) on Injured Reserve retroactively to Nov. 13 and forward Nathan Legare has been assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League.

Brown, 31, has missed the last seven games with an undisclosed injury. He has five goals and six points in 11 games for the Devils this season.

Dadonov, 36, was injured in the opening game of the regular season at Carolina. He has been out since that Oct. 9 contest.

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Lightning 3, Devils 1

Devils Face Lightning in Tampa | PREVIEW

Hamilton, Brown and Dadonov Joining Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Edwards Recalled, Glass to IR | BLOG

Nemec Scores Shootout Winning Goal in Washington | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 at Capitals 2 (SO)

Hughes Underwent Surgery, Injury Update | BLOG

Devils Announce Recall, Another to IR | BLOG

Hughes Out with Non-Hockey Hand Injury | BLOG

Devils Recall One Player, Send Another to IR | BLOG

It's Their House | 10 TAKEAWAYS

NemO(T)  | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Blackhawks 3 OT

Recap: Mogilny Enters Hockey Hall Of Fame | BLOG

Streak Snapped | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Islanders 3, Devils 2 (OT)

Local Hero Named USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the Year | FEATURE

Mogilny election to Hockey Hall of Fame caps remarkable journey 