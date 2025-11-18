Brown, Dadonov Activated from IR | BLOG

The Devils have activated forwards Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov from Injured Reserve.

The club has placed center Jack Hughes (finger) on Injured Reserve retroactively to Nov. 13 and forward Nathan Legare has been assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League.

Brown, 31, has missed the last seven games with an undisclosed injury. He has five goals and six points in 11 games for the Devils this season.

Dadonov, 36, was injured in the opening game of the regular season at Carolina. He has been out since that Oct. 9 contest.