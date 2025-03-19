Bonding Through Gaming | FEATURE

An 82-game NHL season can be a long, grueling affair. But there can also be a lot of downtime, particularly on long road trips.

But a great way to pass the time with teammates is by gaming. Whether it's playing in a hotel room on the road, or in the comfort of your own home, it allows players to connect.

“Playing sticks is a great way (of bonding),” Tomas Tatar said. “I think it’s a way to get the group together and play. (Even at home) since everybody lives somewhere else, it’s a great way to connect.”

The Devils are holding a Gaming Theme Night on Thursday against Calgary with many gaming activations around the arena. Get your tickets

Tatar is one of several players on the Devils roster that enjoy playing sticks (or gaming). Others include Stefan Noesen, Brett Pesce, Timo Meier and Nico Hischier.

Tatar’s favorite game to play is currently Call of Duty, though he claims he is not the best.

“Pesce is very good. I’m solid but I still panic a lot,” he laughed. “It’s pretty stressful when you get to the final circle.”

Tatar is in his 13th NHL season and has been a part of many gaming groups throughout his playing career.

“Every team has guys who have been on sticks,” he said. “Some of the guys are better than others. We have an older group now (in New Jersey) with kids. Our wives might not like us on it too much. When we’re on the road we occasionally jump on.”

In his youth, gaming was a regular part of his life. It was a great way to pass time with friends.

“Back then I didn’t really play any shooting games. I really liked soccer, mostly FIFA,” Tatar said. “Playing with buddies. They’d come over to my place and hang out. Or a warmup, playing PlayStation before we went for dinners.”

Although he may not have the chance to play as much, it is a nice relief every now and then.

“Not as much than when I was young (playing),” he said. “I still do enjoy it. Turn off my mind from hockey and all the stress and drama around it. Just play and relax. I do enjoy it.”

Which begs the question, does Tatar have a sick gamer chair and setup?

“I do have a good setup, but no gaming chair,” he laughed.