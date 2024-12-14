LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Blackhawks

The Devils face the Blackhawks this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 9, CHI 4
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, CHI 0/2
HITS: NJD 3, CHI 3
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 3, CHI 7
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 6, CHI 2
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, CHI 1

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-12-14 at 2.24.42 PM

Dickson opens the scoring with a lucky bounce

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 17, CHI 12
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/3, CHI 0/3
HITS: NJD 14, CHI 11
BLOCKED SHOTS: CHI 14, NJD 9
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 16, CHI 12
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 3, CHI 3

Screenshot 2024-12-14 at 3.05.01 PM

Mercer, wearing the full cage, ties the game for the Devils

Screenshot 2024-12-14 at 3.12.33 PM

Hughes gives the Devils their first lead

Screenshot 2024-12-14 at 3.15.40 PM

Hischier extends the Devils lead to 3-1

Screenshot 2024-12-14 at 3.19.51 PM

Meier puts the Devils ahead 4-1 late in the third period

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
MacDermid - Dowling - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Poulter

BLACKHAWKS LINEUP

Donato - Bedard - Kurashev
Hall - Nazar - Bertuzzi
Foligno - Dickinson - Mikheyev
Maroon - Reichel - Teravainen

Vlasic - Kaiser
Allan - Murphy
Korchinski - Brodie

Commesso
Soderblom

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils close out a five-game homestand this afternoon against the Chicago Blackhawks.

More News

Devils Offense Arrives in Third, Beat Chicago 4-1 | GAME STORY

Devils Practice Before End of Homestand | NOTEBOOK

King Hughes Dethrones Los Angeles | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 vs. Kings 1

Devils Celebrate, Uplift at Hospital Visits | FEATURE

The One-of-a-Kind Hockey Stick Menorah | FEATURE

Duggan, Devils Fight for Acceptance for All | FEATURE

Downes: Pride Means Community | FEATURE

White Recalled from Comets | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Prepare to Clash with Red-Hot Kings | PREVIEW

DeSimone Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Despite Owning Play, Devils Lose to Leafs | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1 vs. Maple Leafs 2

Bastian Activated, Legare to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Poulter Called Up from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Continue Homestand Against Leafs | PREVIEW

Devils Practice Monday Afternoon | NOTEBOOK

Lemaire Turns Trap into Title | STAN'S STORIES