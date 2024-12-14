LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Blackhawks

The Devils face the Blackhawks this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
No goals scored.
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 9, CHI 4
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, CHI 0/2
HITS: NJD 3, CHI 3
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 3, CHI 7
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 6, CHI 2
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, CHI 1
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 17, CHI 12
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/3, CHI 0/3
HITS: NJD 14, CHI 11
BLOCKED SHOTS: CHI 14, NJD 9
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 16, CHI 12
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 3, CHI 3
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
MacDermid - Dowling - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Poulter
Donato - Bedard - Kurashev
Hall - Nazar - Bertuzzi
Foligno - Dickinson - Mikheyev
Maroon - Reichel - Teravainen
Vlasic - Kaiser
Allan - Murphy
Korchinski - Brodie
Commesso
Soderblom