The One-of-a-Kind Hockey Stick Menorah | FEATURE

Take a walk on the Prudential Center main concourse, outside of sections 19 and 20, during the holidays and use can’t miss it.

A menorah constructed of New Jersey Devils players hockey sticks.

The menorah arrives every holiday season, brought to the arena by Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum, the CEO of The Friendship Circle, who also happens to be the engineer behind the structure.

“Over the years, it's evolved,” the rabbi shared, “First we had this just regular, large menorah, then we created an ice menorah, we actually had an ice sculpturist come here and create the menorah. Then we had to take it to the next level. The team kept on pushing me, so we had to come up with something unique. So, I said, ‘You know what? Send me a bunch of hockey sticks. Let's see what we can make out of it.”

Then he went to work.

"I get this package of four goalie sticks, and then a bunch of regular sticks," he shared. "These were all game used, and they had the players names on them. It's really cool. I almost felt like I was dealing with the Holy Grail. So then I had to figure out, what do you do? What do you do with this? Now I had no idea, but the menorah in the temple, traditionally was diagonal, so I had some things moving over there."

What came next was this beautiful menorah made out of game used fiberglass hockey sticks. Take a look up close and you’ll find the names of Andy Greene, Ben Lovejoy, Pavel Zacha and others, and the base of is held up by the sturdiness of goalie sticks from Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid.

“So, as I was brainstorming, it's in our workshop at Life Town, and came up with this idea and laid it out," he continued. "Initially, I thought that it would need a truck to transport over here, but after you put it together, then it collapses and fits in my van, it's one of the miracles of Hanukkah.”