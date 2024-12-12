LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Kings 0

The Devils face the Kings tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 9, LA 2
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, LA 0/0
HITS: NJD 12, LA 9
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 6, LA 4
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 3, LA 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, LA 2

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
MacDermid - Dowling - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Poulter

KINGS LINEUP

Moore - Kopitar - Kempe
Foegle - Byfield - Jeannot
Fiala - Danult - Laferriere
Turcotte - Helenius

Anderson - Gavrikov
Edmundson - Clarke
Moverare - Spence
Burroughs

Rittich
Kuemper

