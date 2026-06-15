A Taste of Gold for Hämeenaho

Some moments in hockey happen so fast they barely feel real. One second, the game is hanging in the balance. The next, gloves, sticks and helmets are flying through the air as an entire nation erupts in celebration. For Lenni Hämeenaho, Finland's gold-medal victory at the 2026 IIHF World Championship was one of those moments.

Growing up in Finland, NHL games were often played in the middle of the night, long after most young hockey fans had gone to sleep.

Lenni Hämeenaho was one of those kids.

"I feel like maybe the NHL isn't that popular because it's always in the middle of the night," Hämeenaho said, fresh off helping Finland capture gold at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Instead, it was the World Championship that became appointment viewing. With games typically taking place in the afternoon or evening in Finland, the tournament was far more accessible to young fans and, for many, served as an introduction to their hockey heroes.

“Every Finnish people who even doesn't watch hockey, they always watch those games, so maybe that's the biggest point that," he said. "Follwing the NHL is hard, I feel like that's maybe why those world champs are so big for our country.”

With the return of Aleksander Barkov and the addition of Anton Lundell, Hämeenaho believed Finland had the pieces to make a championship run. What felt like destiny soon became reality.

All with a single flick of the wrist.

Ask Hämeenaho what it was like to see the puck cross the line off Konsta Helenius's stick in overtime, and he's still not entirely sure he can describe it. In fact, he may not remember it.

“It's just maybe one of the things that you can't really explain,” he reminisced. “He shoots and I didn't see that the puck went in, but I saw all the teammates jump out of the bench and went straight to the ice. So, I just followed them and throw my gear, sticks and gloves everywhere, and just went there and jumped into that group of guys and just screamed.

“It was so, so nice feeling and just can't explain that moment, really.”