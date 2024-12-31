2024 Devils Wrapped | BLOG

On the final day of 2024, we look back at the biggest Devils moments of the previous year

devils stadium series sopranos

The Devils wrap up 2024 with one final game in Anaheim against the Ducks. But before we finish off the year, we took a look back at the previous 364 days and some of the biggest highlights.

With 2025 approaching, it's time to look back on some of the Devils 2024 best moments!

Of course, we can't look back at the year without a roundup of the best photos.

20240117vsMTL-52
20240117vsMTL-71
20240117vsMTL-56
20240120vsDAL-48
ROH_Brylin-59
+63 20240122vsVGK-064
20240122vsVGK-025
20240122vsVGK-098
20240206_vsCOL-062
20240208_vsCGY-73
202402012_vsSEA-044
202402013_atNSH-34
202402015_vsLAK-57
20240217_StadiumSeriesSelect-41
20240217vsPHI--177
20240217_StadiumSeriesSelect-06
20240217vsPHI--028
20240217vsPHI--039
20240217vsPHI--018
GettyImages-2018632447
Stadium Series83
20240217_StadiumSeriesSelect-94
20240217_StadiumSeriesSelect-137
20240217_StadiumSeriesSelect-118
20240217vsPHI--123
GettyImages-2019243493
20240305vsFLA-051
20240307vsSTL-45
20240319vsPIT-066
20240403vsNYR-23
20240403vsNYR-24
20240925vsWSH_-12
20240925atMTL-25
NJ Pro Media Day_54
NJ Pro Media Day_106
NJDvNYR 9-30-24_24
20241003_Practice-04
20241003_TeamPhoto2_NJD
20241003_Practice-02
20241004_vsBUF-Prague126
20241004_vsBUF-Prague63
20241004_vsBUF-Prague77
20241005_PraguevsBUF-174
20241005_PraguevsBUF-210
20241010vsTOR_-087
20241010vsTOR_-061
20241010vsTOR_-159
20241019vsWSH-66
NJDvsWSH_10-19-24__80
GettyImages-2180806513
NJDvsTBL_10-22-24__111
20241025vsNYI-25
20241125vsNSH-076
20241205_NewarkBI_NJD-13
JPEG128
GettyImages-2190330823
NJDvMTL_11-7-24__61
NJDvsNSH_11-25-24__55
GettyImages-2189274152
NJDvsNSH_11-25-24__86
NJ Devils vs WSH 11-30-24__119
NJ Devils vs STL 11-27-24__105
NJ Devils vs WSH 11-30-24__85
2024.12.02atNYR-52
PSE&G Childrens Hospital__44
nbi devils visit 12-5-2024 L IMG_3255
GettyImages-2191213474
20241223_AM1D4950
NJDvsNYR_12-23-24_59

Top Photos of 2024

Photos by Andrew Maclean, Tom Horak and Getty Images

And finally, with today being the final day of 2024, we asked Devils fans to share their favorite memories from the 2024 calendar year.

Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 5.05.13 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 5.05.24 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 5.06.07 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 5.05.56 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 5.06.52 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 5.10.21 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 5.10.42 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 5.10.13 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-31 at 10.31.54 AM
Screenshot 2024-12-31 at 10.31.41 AM

