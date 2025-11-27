Holding the Fort | 10 TAKEAWAYS

1.

Hearing about Jack Hughes’ unfortunate and fluke accident in Chicago was a punch to the gut. Of course, you think about the team, what he means to the team and how much of a game breaker he is. But my first thoughts were with Jack the person.

I’ve known Jack since Day 1. I was there the day he was drafted in Vancouver and have had the tremendous privilege of being along for the ride and I can assure you that no one is more crushed than Jack about what happened in Chicago.

I saw Jack the other day at the rink and he was in good spirits, still with that smile on his face. You can only control what you can control, right?

Recovering from injury is a grueling process of its own. But what I keep coming back to is that, although the Devils unfortunately have key players out like Brett Pesce and Johnny Kovacevic, there's real mental value in not being semi-isolated from the regular day-in, day-out with your teammates while you’re on your road to recovery.

For any player, that matters. Being around other guys, staying connected, engaged. It’s important, psychologically, more than anything.

You know Jack is going to attack his rehab the same way he would like every game he plays; he’ll do it with focus and determination. And when the time is right, Jack will be back and as Nico Hischier said, until then, they’ll hold the fort.

2.

I had an unexpectedly great time last week at American Dream Mall... a sentence I truly never thought I’d say, considering that place is basically an over-stimulating obstacle course. But Martin Brodeur's induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame will do that. And I don’t think it was lost on Marty that a Canadian becoming a Jersey icon is its own kind of perfect irony.

He had one of his sons and his daughter there with him, along with a whole contingent of supporters. So I asked if they were genuinely there for him… or maybe more so for fellow inductees like the Jonas Brothers...

“Me? I’m their dad, I’m boring to them!” he laughed.