It's Their House | 10 TAKEAWAYS

What an absolute buzz at Prudential Center when Simon Nemec scored that game-tying goal with 4.7 seconds left on Monday night. The place was absolutely electric as the Devils salvaged a point against the Islanders.

It's a reminder of just how much this Devils team came into the season wanting to truly change the way Prudential Center is seen and felt by opponents this year. They were so dissapointed with their home record last season that the 2025-26 home record has been a talking point from the moment training camp started. It's a goal, to make Prudential Center a problematic place for the opponent to play, that the team has, so far, made good on—one of those building blocks for long-term success.

"Every team in the league would say the same thing, you want your home ice to be a place you’re comfortable in and other teams aren’t," Jake Allen said after the shootout win against Montreal. "Word travels around the league quick through players. I remember playing in St. Louis and other teams hated coming to our building and that was just talked about throughout the league. You sort of want to try and get that in the mindset of the opposing team. It’s not easy, it takes time, but we want to take pride on our home ice.”

So far so good. New Jersey ended their three-game homestand with a 3-0-1 record and improved to 7-0-1 at home.