Enter: Gritsyuk | FEATURE

Thirteen hours and thirty minutes in the air. That was the longest of the four leg stretches of Arseni Gritsyuk’s journey from Russia to New Jersey.

This had been a long-anticipated flight, not just for the 24-year-old Gritsyuk, but for the New Jersey Devils, too. It was the long-awaited trip that finally brought one of their most intriguing prospects to North America.

He chose his usual aisle seat so he could move, stretch, and break up the monotonous grind. Below the cabin, two overstuffed hockey bags and a suitcase carried everything he'll need from his life in Russia for a long journey westward.

After a six-hour flight from Russia to Dubai, Gritsyuk boarded his 13-and-a-half-hour flight to Montreal. To keep himself busy, he buys WIFI to message with his friends, and watches television series. He slept three hours too.

He fancied himself lucky, he said, because he had what we all crave on a long flight.

"When I flew to Montreal, there was an empty seat next to me," Gritsyuk said with a laugh.

When he finally touched down in North America (for only the third time in his life - he's been to Edmonton twice for international tournaments), he had just one thought:

"I need food," he laughed when asked what went through his head the moment he stepped off the plane.

He bought himself a Caesar salad and a chocolate bar. The salad wasn't great, he admitted, so he bought two more chocolate bars. And he had his first Gatorade.

It was blue-flavored.

"So good," he exclaimed, adding that back home, they only have Gatorade packets.

In Montreal, Gritsyuk picked up his bags and boarded a flight to Ottawa, where he would be for two days awaiting his work visa to travel to New Jersey. When he posted on his social media about being in Ottawa, one former Saint Petersburg teammate reached out immediately. Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov saw the post and texted his friend. It was roughly 8 a.m. He wanted to know why Gritsyuk hadn't told him he was in Ottawa. It was, Gritsyuk said, because he didn't realize how close the two cities were, he thought, at best, they may have been hours apart.

It's actually a two-hour drive.

"He texted me at eight in the morning and by 12 o'clock, he was already there," he said. He and Demidov spent a few hours together, had lunch and it was a nice reprieve for Gritsyuk to have someone familiar in such an unfamiliar location.

Demidov has been one of the friends and former teammates Gritsyuk has leaned on as he prepares for his own transition to the NHL.

"He told me you need to always be stronger, like always, always be ready for the hit," Gritsyuk said of the advice Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov insisted on.

“I talked to him after Montreal (lost) in the playoffs. I called him for a lot of details. He said it’s always a challenging game, every game. The pressure, there’s always pressure, not much time. And the micro-battles, so important. When you go back (for the puck), body check, body check, body check,” Gritsyuk grinned, hitting his fist into his open hand to emphasize the body checking that awaits him.

“He told me you need to be stronger.”

He last played on April 6 with St. Petersburg, leaving over five months between his last game and the opening of rookie camp. Normally, his summers are short. This one was exceptionally long.

But it was focused.

“Before I would have just two months and go with St. Petersburg, now I have workout four months, a little bit different of a program," he said. "Right now, I worked with high weights because I needed more muscle. I gained weight, muscle weight. I know I needed to be bigger.”

After spending two days in Ottawa, where Devils' European scout Misha Manchik also greeted him, Gritsyuk flew to New Jersey. Less than 24 hours after he touching down in the United States for the first time, he was already at Prudential Center, skating with a handful of Devils teammates who had already arrived in the area ahead of training camp. Now he is taking part in his first interview.

Just another step in this journey.