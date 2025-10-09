Game Day: Devils at Hurricanes

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Devils Open 25-26 Season in Carolina | PREVIEW

Devils open the season with a three-game road trip starting in Raleigh, North Carolina

2025020014
By Amanda Stein and Marc Ciampa, NewJerseyDevils.com
WATCH & LISTEN

TV: ESPN+ & Hulu

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-0-0) at CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-0-0)

New Jersey opens the season in the same location where the last one ended, Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina as they face the Carolina Hurricanes.

You can watch on ESPN+ and Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story below.

GAME-DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils finished last season third in the Metropolitan Division and tonight's opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes, finished second. The 'Canes won the first-round playoff matchup four games to one and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final before falling to the Florida Panthers.

Last season, Seth Jarvis led the Hurricanes in scoring with 32 goals while Sebastian Aho paced the club in points with 74.

For the Devils, Nico Hischier had 35 goals to lead them in that category and Jesper Bratt had 88 points. In an injury-shortened campaign, Jack Hughes had 27 goals and 70 points in 62 games -- a 36-goal and 93-point pace.

In the preseason, the Devils finished third in the Metro Division with a record of 3-2-2. Carolina was tied for last in the Metro at 1-3-2 in their six exhibition games.

FEATURE: The Moment Over the Milestone

READ MORE

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Arseny Gritsyuk was the Devils' leading scorer in the preseason. He has two goals and three assists for five points in six games. He also fired 15 shots on goal. His often linemate, Paul Cotter, also had a good showing with three gaols and four points in five games. Simon Nemec and Jack Hughes each had four assists.

Hurricanes: Despite the 'Canes only winning one of their six preseason games, goaltender Frederik Andersen had a good showing. In two games, he had a 1.50 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. Among roster players, rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin did well with three points in his four games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two goals in his two games.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month; Noesen (groin), day-to-day; Casey (lower body), undisclosed; Pesce (undisclosed), day-to-day; McLaughlin (undisclosed), Lammikko (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: Slavin (undisclosed), day-to-day; Miller (undisclosed), day-to-day.

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

PLAYOFF RESULTS

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes, Lost 1-4
Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes, Lost 1-3
Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils, Won 3-2 (2OT)
Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils, Lost 2-5
Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes, Lost 4-5 (2OT)

REGULAR-SEASON STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
HURRICANES
Goals
Hischier, 35
Jarvis, 32
Assists
Bratt, 67
Aho, 45
Points
Bratt, 88
Aho, 74
