The Moment Over the Milestone | FEATURE 

Asking a player about a 700-game milestone can feel a little odd. It’s just another round number, a roll into the next hundred. The real benchmark, if you’re fortunate enough to get there, is 1000.
But when it comes to Brett Pesce, this Game 700, this milestone, has an added layer. He returns to the only other arena he’s ever called home as a player: Carolina. Hockey stories have a way of writing themselves, and this one is no different. Pesce was held off the ice for the Devils' final game of the 2024-25 regular season, leaving him having played 699 regular-season games heading into this season, unknowingly setting the stage for this full-circle moment.
Make no mistake: Carolina, where he spent nine seasons, will always be part of his story, but New Jersey is where he’s firmly rooted now. The proof was right there at the start of this interview. Sitting sandwiched between Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon in the locker room, Luke chimes in as the what would have been a one-on-one interview starts.
“I'll let you know if it's a bad question,” Hughes quipped.
I start setting the stage to ask Pesce about this milestone night. I can't get through my full setup.
"Milestones? He doesn't care about milestones!" Hughes laughed. At least he didn't technically say it was a bad question.
Dillon then catches wind that it’s Game 700 for Pesce. He slips into his best New York accent: “Westchester kid,” he started. "If they had said, if they told you the Westchester kid would hit 700 games in a career, woo, wow..."
Pesce interjects himself in a heavy New York accent, something out of an old-time news program, you know the one: "Yeah, yeah, you know. They'd throw me in prison!"
Quickly, we’ve lost any sort of control of the interview, the three of them going back and forth. I'm not sure anyone knows what's going on at this point. But in some wayward fashion, it speaks profoundly to what Pesce is helping build in New Jersey. Pesce, unsurprisingly, has completely endeared himself to this Devils locker room ever since he signed a six-year contract in 2024. It’s like he’s always been here.
But he did play the first 627 games of his soon-to-be 700 with Carolina, learning the valuable lessons that make his impact here in New Jersey far more profound than just on the ice. His time in Carolina shaped him as player, a leader and the ultimate teammate.
Hughes adds his two cents on Pesce's growth in Carolina, “He wasn't married, now he's married. He was a little boy, and now he's a man."