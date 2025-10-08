The Moment Over the Milestone | FEATURE 

Contract aside, when Pesce joined the Devils in 2024, the time was perfectly right. While the Tarrytown, New York native had a homecoming of sorts, it was also the right time in his career to make a move. His time in Carolina shaped him as a defenseman, as he entered the league under the tutelage of some of the greats in the NHL, including head coach Rod Brind'Amour. It was through that experience and that time in his career that set him up to be the perfect addition to the Devils when the time was right.

"He taught me a lot," Pesce shared. "You know what hard work truly is, to be honest. Roddy really cared about people, and the more you care about someone, better results come. And I'm a huge believer in that. And I try to, I know a few of us older guys, try to talk to all of us about in the room, it's just how important team bonding is, and caring for the guy next to you, it goes such a long way."

It was also a lesson he learned from a veteran who joined the Hurricanes for a second time in 2016, Pesce's rookie season. A wiley veteran, joining a skilled, exciting team, trying to make an impact. Sound familiar?

"I remember bringing in Justin Williams," Pesce said, "He was the captain for a few years, and kind of just instilled that in us, to say, you know, caring is everything, and not accepting losing, as well. That's another big one we're doing. We're also learning that here. It's not okay to lose. It's, if you're gonna lose, but you should have a nasty pit in your stomach, whether it's Game 1or Game 82. We're just maturing; guys are getting older, and they're learning how to be pros here. And you already see a difference in last year, whether it's in the gym or whatnot. It's kind of cool to see."

For all that Carolina instilled in him of how to be a teammate, how to build a culture, and how to demand excellence from not just yourself but from your teammates, he’s already seeing those same values take root in New Jersey, even with just one year behind him.

"I think we're growing that here, and it's cool to kind of see that, increase, and everyone getting that much closer, even from last year, and it's just camp, and it's pretty cool because, I'm almost kind of reliving it now, it's not in Carolina, but now I'm kind of reliving it here with the Devils, and I'm just really happy to be a part of it."

The playful banter between Pesce and Hughes in the locker room is more than just fun and games; it’s a living example of what Pesce has been talking about when he speaks to the importance of caring for one another. Those jokes, light-hearted teasing, and laughs at their locker room stalls build the trust and camaraderie that turn a group of players into a team. It’s these moments, off the ice as much as on it, that shape the culture of caring, or accountability, of winning the right way, that Pesce values so profoundly.

For Pesce, the moment in Carolina, when he steps on the ice for Game 700, no matter how insignificant that number may feel in the grand scheme of things, isn’t just about where he’s been, but about being part of what’s taking shape with the Devils right now.

"That's kind of more important to me than it is than the milestone," he said. "It is like a full circle moment to go back there for 700 games. I've got a lot of friends on the team, and even more, so, you know, they knocked us out last year."