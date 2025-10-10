RALEIGH, NC - New Jersey dropped their season opener to the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-3, on Thursday night. A game that required multiple efforts to tie the game continually.

The opening period of the Devils' season opener had an unsettling familiarity for New Jersey. It was reminiscent of the way their playoff series against Carolina unfolded last April. The Hurricanes dictated the pace and possession, preventing New Jersey from any sustained offensive zone presence of their own. Taylor Hall opened the game's scoring, deflecting a long-range shot from Shane Gostisbehere just over four minutes into the game, the Canes taking the early 1-0 lead. Still, the Devils managed to weather the storm, to keep the deficit well within reach.

The second period brought a noticeable shift for the Devils. There were better and longer flashes of their own game, instead of chasing it. Dougie Hamilton, against his former team, jump-started the response effort with a well-placed backhand shot that broke through to tie the game at 8:51. After K’Andre Miller scored for the Hurricanes to retake the lead, Cody Glass responded by tying the game for the Devils, a second time. He capitalized on a rush play, firing a snapshot past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

With things all tied up heading into the third, it was Carolina's Miller who cracked the 2-2 tie, after the Devils ran into consecutive penalties. Jesper Bratt had the Devils' third tying goal of the evening, capitalizing just after Miller gave Carolina their lead. Carolina took their fourth lead of the night with 2:43 to play, a goal by Seth Jarvis, the night then capped off by Jarvis' second goal into the empty net, before Eric Robinson scored his first of the season for a 6-3 final.