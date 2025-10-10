Game Day: Devils at Hurricanes

Thursday, October 9, 2025

RALEIGH, NC - New Jersey dropped their season opener to the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-3, on Thursday night. A game that required multiple efforts to tie the game continually.

The opening period of the Devils' season opener had an unsettling familiarity for New Jersey. It was reminiscent of the way their playoff series against Carolina unfolded last April. The Hurricanes dictated the pace and possession, preventing New Jersey from any sustained offensive zone presence of their own. Taylor Hall opened the game's scoring, deflecting a long-range shot from Shane Gostisbehere just over four minutes into the game, the Canes taking the early 1-0 lead. Still, the Devils managed to weather the storm, to keep the deficit well within reach.

The second period brought a noticeable shift for the Devils. There were better and longer flashes of their own game, instead of chasing it. Dougie Hamilton, against his former team, jump-started the response effort with a well-placed backhand shot that broke through to tie the game at 8:51. After K’Andre Miller scored for the Hurricanes to retake the lead, Cody Glass responded by tying the game for the Devils, a second time. He capitalized on a rush play, firing a snapshot past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

With things all tied up heading into the third, it was Carolina's Miller who cracked the 2-2 tie, after the Devils ran into consecutive penalties. Jesper Bratt had the Devils' third tying goal of the evening, capitalizing just after Miller gave Carolina their lead. Carolina took their fourth lead of the night with 2:43 to play, a goal by Seth Jarvis, the night then capped off by Jarvis' second goal into the empty net, before Eric Robinson scored his first of the season for a 6-3 final.

Here are some observations from the game:

• Seven players in the Devils’ lineup were not on the ice when New Jersey was eliminated in Game 5 of last season’s playoffs. Connor Brown, Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, and Arseny Gritsyuk all made their Devils debuts, with Gritsyuk also making his NHL debut. At the same time, Jack Hughes, Brenden Dillon, and Luke Hughes missed that final playoff game due to injury.

• New Jersey's record in Carolina the past 20 games drops now to 2-17-1.

• Brett Pesce played in his 700th career game, a full circle moment, having played over 600 games as a Hurricane before joining New Jersey last sesaon. Read more about Pesce's milestone here!

• The long-awaited debut of Arseny Gritsyuk arrived, taking to the ice first with his rookie lap, a big smile adorned on his face. I had a chance to ask him before the game if he was nervous or excited. The answer was, again with a big smile, "Both!".

The season-opening road trip continues with a stop in Tampa Bay. The Devils will visit the Lightning on Saturday night. You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 
