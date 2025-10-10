Game Day: Devils at Hurricanes

Thursday, October 9, 2025

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ESPN+ or Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

MARKSTROM'S FIRST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, CAR 1: Dougie Hamilton's backhander from the slot goes in to pull the Devils even.

NJD 2, CAR 2: Cody Glass wires a wrist shot from the top of the left circle and it's tied again.

DEVILS LINEUP

Dadonov - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Gritsyuk

Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis
Svechnikov - Stankoven - Blake
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Hall

Slavin - Walker
Miller - Chatfield
Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Andersen
Bussi

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils kick off their new NHL season in Carolina, ready to go with some added motivation.

