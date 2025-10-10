The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN+ or Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
NJD 1, CAR 1: Dougie Hamilton's backhander from the slot goes in to pull the Devils even.
NJD 2, CAR 2: Cody Glass wires a wrist shot from the top of the left circle and it's tied again.
Dadonov - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Gritsyuk
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis
Svechnikov - Stankoven - Blake
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Hall
Slavin - Walker
Miller - Chatfield
Nikishin - Gostisbehere
Andersen
Bussi
