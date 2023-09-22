Yotes Notes From Melbourne: Training Camp, Preseason, & Jenik Signs Deal

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Yotes Notes are back, and the very first edition is a truly special one!

It took nearly 21 hours of travel time last weekend (including a stopover), but the Arizona Coyotes have officially kicked off training camp in Melbourne, Australia. The team is set for two preseason games against the Los Angeles Kings as part of the NHL Global Series on Friday and Saturday (Saturday and Sunday in Australia), which will be broadcast at 9 pm MST on NHL Network, ESPN+, Go9/Now, and ESPN Australia.

It has been a whirlwind of activity for the club since it first arrived Down Under -- highlighted by four practices at O’Brien Icehouse and various team building activities -- and will now culminate with two games at Rod Laver Arena, home of the Australian Open.

On to the Show!

NHL, AFL Taking Melbourne by Storm this Weekend

Both the NHL and the AFL (Australian Football League) have generated quite a buzz around Melbourne this weekend, and the AFL actually got the spotlight first on Friday night (Thursday in the US). Though the Global Series technically kicked off its activities on Friday afternoon, the Australian Football League’s preliminary final between Collingwood and Greater Western Syndney was held on Friday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

David Proper, the NHL’s Executive Vice President of Media and International Strategy, said the league was aware there could be a semifinal game in town the same weekend of the Global Series, and it embraced it with open arms.

“We thought that having a weekend of sport here was a good thing,” Proper said. “There’s going to be at least 100,000 people there tonight, and if we’re lucky, a couple of them will be interested in hockey, and frankly, we hope the same thing in reverse. We hope the fans that have come out to see hockey will also be excited about the ‘Footy’ game.”

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong said the team has been blown away by the support shown from local residents, who showed up to Friday’s fan festival with their jerseys, hats, and scarves on full display.