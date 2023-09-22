Yotes Notes From Melbourne: Training Camp, Preseason, & Jenik Signs Deal

News Feed

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
lydia love named to 40 under 40

Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
zucker embracing leadership role in 2023 season

Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
jack mcbain poised to take next step in 2023 24

McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

Yotes Notes From Melbourne: Training Camp, Preseason, & Jenik Signs Deal

Coyotes also play two preseason games in the US on Saturday

Yotes Notes from Melbourne
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Yotes Notes are back, and the very first edition is a truly special one!

It took nearly 21 hours of travel time last weekend (including a stopover), but the Arizona Coyotes have officially kicked off training camp in Melbourne, Australia. The team is set for two preseason games against the Los Angeles Kings as part of the NHL Global Series on Friday and Saturday (Saturday and Sunday in Australia), which will be broadcast at 9 pm MST on NHL Network, ESPN+, Go9/Now, and ESPN Australia.

It has been a whirlwind of activity for the club since it first arrived Down Under -- highlighted by four practices at O’Brien Icehouse and various team building activities -- and will now culminate with two games at Rod Laver Arena, home of the Australian Open.

On to the Show!

NHL, AFL Taking Melbourne by Storm this Weekend
Both the NHL and the AFL (Australian Football League) have generated quite a buzz around Melbourne this weekend, and the AFL actually got the spotlight first on Friday night (Thursday in the US). Though the Global Series technically kicked off its activities on Friday afternoon, the Australian Football League’s preliminary final between Collingwood and Greater Western Syndney was held on Friday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

David Proper, the NHL’s Executive Vice President of Media and International Strategy, said the league was aware there could be a semifinal game in town the same weekend of the Global Series, and it embraced it with open arms.

“We thought that having a weekend of sport here was a good thing,” Proper said. “There’s going to be at least 100,000 people there tonight, and if we’re lucky, a couple of them will be interested in hockey, and frankly, we hope the same thing in reverse. We hope the fans that have come out to see hockey will also be excited about the ‘Footy’ game.”

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong said the team has been blown away by the support shown from local residents, who showed up to Friday’s fan festival with their jerseys, hats, and scarves on full display.

“It’s such an honor, to be honest with you, because you walk around and you realize that there’s Yotes fans and there’s Kings fans in Australia,” Armstrong said. “It’s such a great thing. You just see the excitement from us being here, and people meeting us.”

Camaraderie and Team Building Take Flight
Arizona players had a day off on Wednesday following two grueling practices, and the players took full advantage. First, they each participated in a team bonding event on Tuesday night, and then enjoyed a round of golf the following day.

The Coyotes underwent quite a transformation over the summer, highlighted by the acquisitions of Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Logan Cooley, Sean Durzi, and Matt Dumba. The team chemistry is already starting to shine through, and head coach André Tourigny said that’s become evident both on and off the ice.

“It’s going very well,” he said. “We’re happy about what we’re seeing, but as a coach, we’re applying the plan and we’re building a foundation. It’s not, for us, about knowing exactly each player, how they score or how they make plays, it’s more than that … We want them to focus on compete level and those kinds of things.”

Jenik Signed to 1-Year Deal
The Coyotes signed forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday, keeping the 23-year-old in Arizona for another season. The former third-round pick (2018) has four goals and one assist in 17 career NHL games, and 84 points in 110 games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Tourigny said Jenik still has some areas of his game to develop, such as puck management and discipline, but his work ethic has impressed him and can help propel him to the next level.

“Jan is a really feisty, passionate, hard-working young player,” Tourigny said. “He has really good hands, he’s physical, he can be a pest to play against, and he has tremendous work ethic. He brings a lot.”

On Deck: Coyotes play two games in Melbourne, but also two games in the US
Tourigny said the team in Melbourne is solely focused on the two upcoming tilts against the Kings, but the Coyotes are actually playing two additional preseason games this weekend. Their expanded training camp roster will split and face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 12 pm MST in St. Louis and 5 pm MST in Wichita, Kan.

The two teams squared off in a preseason game last year as well, a game the Blues won 5-4.

“We will watch those games, no doubt about it, in the sense that we’re already set up to view them on the plane on the way home,” Tourigny said. “We’ll look more about how our players played, like we did for the Rookie Faceoff Tournament … It will be the same. On the flight back, we’ll watch the three games, look at who played well and what we can improve in our play, because moving on we’ll have the two groups together.

“We’ll stay in the present for the two groups this weekend, though, and we’ll focus on that.”

Check back for the most up-to-date information on arizonacoyotes.com throughout the weekend.

Related Content

desert dogs down under jason zucker

Desert Dogs Down Under: Checking in with Jason Zucker
coyotes sign jenik to one year contract

Coyotes Sign Jenik to One-Year Contract
coyotes open training camp in melbourne 2023

Coyotes Open Training Camp in Melbourne, ‘This Community Loves Sports’