Preview: Coyotes Kick off Homestand against Sharks on Friday

Forward Michael Carcone continues to lead the team with 14 goals this season, eight of which have come over his last 10 games. Alex Kerfoot, meanwhile, has played exceptionally well at home, leading the team with 12 assists and 13 points at Mullett Arena.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get his second straight start, and the 26-year-old netminder is 11-6-0 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .920 save percentage this season. He has never faced the San Jose Sharks in his career.

Player to Watch: Forward Lawson Crouse appears to be heating up again, with goals in three of his last four games. He’s coming off a two-point night against the Penguins on Tuesday, and has seven goals and eight assists in 21 career games against San Jose.

ABOUT THE SHARKS

Arizona and San Jose face each other three times this season, beginning with Friday’s matchup at Mullett Arena. They’ll then meet again in San Jose on Dec. 21 before closing out the series on April 7, also in California.

The Sharks most recently beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1, and have gone 9-7-2 following an 0-10-1 start to the season.

"They’re a team that puts a lot of pucks at the net, and bodies at the net," Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. "They can snap off at any moment. Lately they’ve collapsed their netfront and played with pride.

"For us, it’s good timing because it’s not about San Jose. We need to clean up our own game and make sure we play our ‘A’ game."

Tomáš Hertl’s 24 points and nine goals lead the team, while Mikael Granlund’s 16 assists are tops. Between the pipes, Mackenzie Blackwood is 4-11-2 with a 3.67 GAA and .900 SV%, while Kaapo Kähkönen is 5-6-1 with a 3.88 GAA and .894 SV%. Kähkönen is expected to get the start tonight, and is 6-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .948 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

The Sharks rank last in both goals-for and goals-against per game, recording 2.21 and 3.93, respectively. Their power play ranks 19th with an 18.67 percent conversion rate, while the penalty kill is 29th with a 73.3 percent success rate.