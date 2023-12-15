Preview: Coyotes Kick off Homestand against Sharks on Friday

Arizona plays three straight games at Mullett Arena

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Dec. 15, 2023 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Home, sweet home.

The Arizona Coyotes return to Mullett Arena on Friday -- where they have won four of their last five games -- to face the San Jose Sharks in the first of three matchups between the two teams this season. The Coyotes have dropped four straight and look to get back into the win column against the Sharks, who won all three meetings between the two last year: 3-2, 4-2, and 7-2. 

"I think we focus on what makes us good, and just outwill them with that understanding of knowing where we’re strong, playing to our strengths, and just being as sharp as possible," defenseman Matt Dumba said. "I think we’re in a good spot, and we’re going to be out hunting that win."

Arizona is playing in the first of back-to-back games, as the Desert Dogs host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. The team is also hosting a toy drive on both nights, and fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the arena, which will then be delivered to Phoenix Children’s by Coyotes players on Monday.

Forward Michael Carcone continues to lead the team with 14 goals this season, eight of which have come over his last 10 games. Alex Kerfoot, meanwhile, has played exceptionally well at home, leading the team with 12 assists and 13 points at Mullett Arena.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get his second straight start, and the 26-year-old netminder is 11-6-0 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .920 save percentage this season. He has never faced the San Jose Sharks in his career.

Player to Watch: Forward Lawson Crouse appears to be heating up again, with goals in three of his last four games. He’s coming off a two-point night against the Penguins on Tuesday, and has seven goals and eight assists in 21 career games against San Jose.

ABOUT THE SHARKS
Arizona and San Jose face each other three times this season, beginning with Friday’s matchup at Mullett Arena. They’ll then meet again in San Jose on Dec. 21 before closing out the series on April 7, also in California.

The Sharks most recently beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1, and have gone 9-7-2 following an 0-10-1 start to the season.

"They’re a team that puts a lot of pucks at the net, and bodies at the net," Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. "They can snap off at any moment. Lately they’ve collapsed their netfront and played with pride.

"For us, it’s good timing because it’s not about San Jose. We need to clean up our own game and make sure we play our ‘A’ game."

Tomáš Hertl’s 24 points and nine goals lead the team, while Mikael Granlund’s 16 assists are tops. Between the pipes, Mackenzie Blackwood is 4-11-2 with a 3.67 GAA and .900 SV%, while Kaapo Kähkönen is 5-6-1 with a 3.88 GAA and .894 SV%. Kähkönen is expected to get the start tonight, and is 6-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .948 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

The Sharks rank last in both goals-for and goals-against per game, recording 2.21 and 3.93, respectively. Their power play ranks 19th with an 18.67 percent conversion rate, while the penalty kill is 29th with a 73.3 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: 21-year-old winger William Eklund is finding his stride in his first full NHL season, posting seven goals and seven assists in 28 games. Six of those points have come over the last five games, including a goal against Winnipeg on Tuesday, and he has never faced the Coyotes.

