Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Kraken on Tuesday

Nov. 7, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)

• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) look to close their homestand on a high note, hosting the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) on Tuesday before hitting the road for five consecutive games. The matchup marks the first of three games between the two teams this season, as they will also play on March 22 at Mullett Arena and April 9 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken won all three games in the series last season: 8-1, 4-2, and 4-1.

The Coyotes most recently dropped a 5-3 game on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, marking their third game in four days, and look to bounce back with a win over the Kraken. Arizona is led by Nick Schmaltz’s 10 points, though Clayton Keller and Matias Maccelli are right behind with nine apiece.

"We focus on our performance, what we can do better inside our identity, inside our structure, or inside our DNA, and I'm really happy about our effort last week, not just last week but the four games in six nights," head coach André Tourigny said. "I don't expect, by any stretch, for us to be perfect, but I know we'll be a little bit better in our structure, and more importantly, we'll have more energy."

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start, marking his sixth nod of the season. The 26-year-old is 3-1-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .919 save percentage, and has never faced the Kraken in his career.

Forward Lawson Crouse is on a five-game point streak, and has recorded four goals over his last three games. That streak ties his career-best mark, which he set during the 2022-23 season. Matias Maccelli has a streak of his own, notching at least one over his last eight games to earn the third-longest active streak in the NHL.

Finally, Nick Bjugstad has recorded a point in six straight games, marking a career-best for the 31-year-old.

"He's really important for us," Tourigny said. "He plays against the best most of the time, so that amplifies how important his role is, and how important he is for us."

Player to Watch: Not only has Crouse had the hot hand lately, he also has three goals and one assist in six career games against Seattle.

ABOUT THE KRAKEN

Seattle is off to a somewhat slow start after making the Second Round of the playoffs last season, though things have turned around slightly following an 0-3-1 start to the year. That said, the Kraken most recently dropped a 6-3 decision to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, though they won the two games prior.

Jaden Schwartz, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Vince Dunn lead the way with 10 points each, while Jared McCann is right behind with nine. McCann’s six goals are tops on the team. Between the pipes, Philipp Grubauer is 2-5-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in seven starts this season, while Joey Daccord has posted a 2.88 GAA and .912 SV% in five starts.

Seattle ranks 27th in the league with 2.58 goals-for per game, and allows the 11th-most goals per game, at 3.42, tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Kraken take advantage of their power-play opportunities, however, boasting the league’s eighth-best percentage at 25.71.

Player to Watch: Bjorkstrand has traditionally played well against Arizona, recording five goals and five assists in 11 games against the Desert Dogs. The 28-year-old is in his second season with the Kraken, and has amassed 55 points in 93 games during his tenure in Seattle.