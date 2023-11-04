Coyotes Drop Saturday Matinee to Jets at Mullett Arena

STATS

J.J. Moser, Liam O’Brien, and Lawson Crouse scored, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at Mullett Arena. Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves in his sixth start of the season.

Nino Niederreiter recorded a hat trick, Brendan Dillon scored twice, and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets (5-4-2), who stopped a three-game winless streak. The Coyotes (5-5-1) face the Jets three more times this season: Nov. 18 (In Winnipeg), Jan. 7 (in Arizona), and Feb. 25 (in Winnipeg).

Arizona had recorded at least one point in three consecutive games, and was playing in its third game in four days.

"We played good defensively, we did good things, but I don't think we had the pace we normally have, that's A," head coach André Tourigny said. "B, I think they played really solid. They're a heavy team, they create possession, they played their own game, and they were better than us on their breakout. That's what made the difference."

Moser opened the scoring at 5:31 of the first period, taking a pass from Matias Maccelli on his forehand before beating Hellebuyck on his backhand. The goal was the defenseman’s second of the season, and gave Arizona an early 1-0 lead.