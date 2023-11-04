News Feed

coyotes jets preview 11423

Preview: Coyotes Host Jets in Saturday Matinee
conor geekie growing his game in whl

Conor Geekie Continues to Grow His Game with WHL’s Wild
coyotes ducks recap 11123

Coyotes Drop Close Game in Overtime to Ducks
coyotes ducks preview 11123

Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 4

Yotes Notes: Carcone’s Trick & Coyotes’ Treats
coyotes blackhawks recap 103023

Carcone Nets First Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Blackhawks
coyotes blackhawks preview 103023

Preview: Coyotes Host Blackhawks at Mullett Arena on Monday
coyotes kings preview 102723

Preview: Coyotes Face Kings at Mullett Arena on Friday
dermott reflects on impact of using pride tape

Dermott Reflects on Impact, ‘Better Than I Ever Expected’
los howlitos participants learn to ice skate

Arizona Coyotes’ Los Howlitos Program Takes to the Ice 
coyotes kings recap 102423

Coyotes Fall to Kings in Los Angeles on Tuesday
coyotes kings preview 102423

Preview: Coyotes Face Kings in L.A. on Tuesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 3

Yotes Notes: Mullett Magic Returns & Goalie Tandem Shines
coyotes ducks recap 102123

Coyotes Top Ducks 2-1 in Home Opener on Saturday
coyotes blues recap 101923

Coyotes Conclude Road Trip with 6-2 Win in St. Louis
coyotes blues preview 101923

Preview: Coyotes Wrap up Road Trip in St. Louis on Thursday
coyotes islanders recap 101723

Coyotes Fall to Islanders in New York on Tuesday
coyotes islanders preview 101723

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up East Coast Swing Against Islanders

Coyotes Drop Saturday Matinee to Jets at Mullett Arena

Arizona closes out home stand on Tuesday against Seattle

GettyImages-1763965390
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

J.J. Moser, Liam O’Brien, and Lawson Crouse scored, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at Mullett Arena. Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves in his sixth start of the season.

Nino Niederreiter recorded a hat trick, Brendan Dillon scored twice, and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets (5-4-2), who stopped a three-game winless streak. The Coyotes (5-5-1) face the Jets three more times this season: Nov. 18 (In Winnipeg), Jan. 7 (in Arizona), and Feb. 25 (in Winnipeg).

Arizona had recorded at least one point in three consecutive games, and was playing in its third game in four days.

"We played good defensively, we did good things, but I don't think we had the pace we normally have, that's A," head coach André Tourigny said. "B, I think they played really solid. They're a heavy team, they create possession, they played their own game, and they were better than us on their breakout. That's what made the difference."

Moser opened the scoring at 5:31 of the first period, taking a pass from Matias Maccelli on his forehand before beating Hellebuyck on his backhand. The goal was the defenseman’s second of the season, and gave Arizona an early 1-0 lead.

O’Brien put Arizona up 2-0 with his second of the season, firing in a rebound after Jack McBain collected a turnover in front of the net. Niederreiter brought the Jets to within one less than two minutes later, though, redirecting a shot-pass from Mason Appleton past Vejmelka.

Dillon tied the game at two at 10:05 of the second period with his first goal of the season.

Crouse restored the Coyotes’ lead at 14:47 of the period with a power-play goal, notching his fourth goal in three games, but Niederreiter responded right back with a power-play goal of his own at 17:01 before Dillon's second of the game put the Jets up for good early in the third.

"They came at us hard, and we had some chances, but not nearly enough," forward Nick Bjugstad said. "That's a good team, but on our end, we definitely didn't like how we were working as a five-man unit. There's definitely some areas we could have been better in, obviously, and we left [Vejmelka] out to dry a few times.

"It's a game we'll definiely look at, try to grow from it, and keep going."

Niederreiter capped off his hat trick at 7:16 of the final frame, redirecting Adam Lowry's shot past Vejmelka to make it 5-3.

"We were too slow on the breakout, the puck was not moving, and from there, we had nothing going defensively," Tourigny said. "They were able to stall us, and we stayed in our zone forever. That's something we talk about, and we do better."

The Coyotes close out their three-game home stand against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and will be broadcast on the below networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

Related Content

coyotes canadiens recap 11223

Coyotes Down Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday
coyotes ducks recap 11123

Coyotes Drop Close Game in Overtime to Ducks
coyotes blackhawks recap 103023

Carcone Nets First Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Blackhawks