Preview: Coyotes Kick off 5-Game Road Trip in Winnipeg on Sunday

Arizona plays four games in Canada before wrapping up in DC

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 25, 2024 | 4:00 pm MST | Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- The Arizona Coyotes kick off their five-game road trip in Winnipeg on Sunday, facing the Jets for the fourth-and-final time this season. Winnipeg has won each of the first three games of the, including two at Mullett Arena.

The Coyotes have not defeated the Jets since Nov. 29, 2021, when they won 1-0 in Winnipeg.

Liam O’Brien is expected to return on Sunday, replacing Michael Carcone in the lineup. O’Brien has not played since Feb. 10 against the Nashville Predators and has three goals and five assists in 49 games this season.

“He brings a lot of energy, he plays a heavy style,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Winnipeg plays a heavy, heavy type of game, so that will be good to have him back, having his energy and his leadership back.”

Forward Nick Bjugstad has recorded two goals and one assist in his last two games, and has 30 points in a season for the first time since notching 49 with the Florida Panthers in 2017-18. The 31-year-old has four goals and five assists in 21 career games against Winnipeg.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the nod today, marking hist first start since Feb. 14 after missing some time with an injury. He’s 17-13-2 with five shutouts, a 2.76 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season.

Tourigny said the Coyotes will aim to be dialed in from the start of Sunday’s game.

“We need our ‘A’ game right from the get-go. The first five minutes are going to be very important,” Tourigny said. “I think, for us, the last three days have been really good to take a step back and clear our head a little bit. I feel a different energy, so hopefully we can have a good start, get the rust off a little bit, and get going.”

Player to Watch: Forward Matias Maccelli has one goal and two assists over his last three games, and a goal and an assist in six career games against the Jets.

ABOUT THE JETS
Winnipeg has won five of its last six games, and is in second place in the Central Division. It most recently recorded a 3-2 overtime win in Chicago on Friday.

Forward Mark Scheifele leads the team with 47 points on 16 goals and 31 assists, while Josh Morrisey (41), Nikolaj Ehlers (39), Kyle Connor (38) and Cole Perfetti round out the top five. The Jets have dominated Central Division opponents this year, posting a 14-3-1 record against teams in their division.

“They are one of the best offenses and one of the best defenses in the league,” Tourigny said. “We need to cut their speed through the rush. They use the middle and they use the flat pass. It’s a team that likes to hold on to the puck.”

Between the pipes, Connor Hellebuyck has done the lion’s share of work, posting a 27-11-3 record with three shutouts, a .925 SV% and 2.19 GAA. He has won four of his last five starts, and leads the league in GAA while owning the second-best save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder is 12-3-0 with a 2.12 GAA and .920 SV% against the Coyotes in his career, and was in net for two of the Jets’ three wins over Arizona this season.

Backup Laurent Brossoit has been equal to the task when called upon, posting an 8-4-2 record with a 2.28 GAA and .920 SV%. He is 3-1-1 over his last five starts, and is 3-2-0 with a 2.22 GAA and .925 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

The Jets rank 19th in the league with 3.05 goals-for per game while allowing the fewest goals per game at 2.35. Their power play and penalty kill rank 23rd in the league, with a 17.26 and 77.50 percent success rates, respectively.

Player to Watch: Ehlers scored two goals in Winnipeg’s last game, and has always played the Coyotes very well, recording 17 points in 22 games against the Desert Dogs.

