Preview: Coyotes Kick off 5-Game Road Trip in Winnipeg on Sunday

Feb. 25, 2024 | 4:00 pm MST | Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- The Arizona Coyotes kick off their five-game road trip in Winnipeg on Sunday, facing the Jets for the fourth-and-final time this season. Winnipeg has won each of the first three games of the, including two at Mullett Arena.

The Coyotes have not defeated the Jets since Nov. 29, 2021, when they won 1-0 in Winnipeg.

Liam O’Brien is expected to return on Sunday, replacing Michael Carcone in the lineup. O’Brien has not played since Feb. 10 against the Nashville Predators and has three goals and five assists in 49 games this season.

“He brings a lot of energy, he plays a heavy style,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Winnipeg plays a heavy, heavy type of game, so that will be good to have him back, having his energy and his leadership back.”

Forward Nick Bjugstad has recorded two goals and one assist in his last two games, and has 30 points in a season for the first time since notching 49 with the Florida Panthers in 2017-18. The 31-year-old has four goals and five assists in 21 career games against Winnipeg.