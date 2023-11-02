Coyotes Drop Close Game in Overtime to Ducks

Lawson Crouse scored twice, Logan Cooley recorded his first NHL goal, and Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a close 4-3 game in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday

Troy Terry recorded his second career hat trick and Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks, who won their fifth straight game. Lukáŝ Dostál made 32 saves to earn his fifth win of the season.

Terry opened the scoring at 3:46 of the first period with a power-play goal, wristing the puck past Vejmelka to give the Ducks (6-4-0) a 1-0 lead.

Terry put the Ducks up 2-0 at 9:35 of the second period with another power-play goal, shooting home a rebound from Pavel Mintyukov’s initial shot.

Crouse cut the lead in half at 11:41 of the first, potting his first goal of the season after J.J. Moser found him wide open in the slot for a one-timer, bringing the Coyotes (4-4-1) to within a goal.

Cooley then tied the game just over three minutes later, courtesy of another nice Moser pass. The 19-year-old Cooley took a pass and accelerated past the defense before flipping the puck up and over Dostal.