Coyotes Drop Close Game in Overtime to Ducks

Arizona plays next on Thursday against Montreal at Mullett Arena

GettyImages-1758774599
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Lawson Crouse scored twice, Logan Cooley recorded his first NHL goal, and Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a close 4-3 game in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday

Troy Terry recorded his second career hat trick and Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks, who won their fifth straight game. Lukáŝ Dostál made 32 saves to earn his fifth win of the season.

Terry opened the scoring at 3:46 of the first period with a power-play goal, wristing the puck past Vejmelka to give the Ducks (6-4-0) a 1-0 lead.

Terry put the Ducks up 2-0 at 9:35 of the second period with another power-play goal, shooting home a rebound from Pavel Mintyukov’s initial shot.

Crouse cut the lead in half at 11:41 of the first, potting his first goal of the season after J.J. Moser found him wide open in the slot for a one-timer, bringing the Coyotes (4-4-1) to within a goal.

Cooley then tied the game just over three minutes later, courtesy of another nice Moser pass. The 19-year-old Cooley took a pass and accelerated past the defense before flipping the puck up and over Dostal.

Crouse scored his second of the game at 14:25 of the middle frame while on the power play, backhanding a puck over Dostal following a nice pass from Matias Maccelli.

Carlsson tied it up at 4:01 of the third, redirecting Terry’s shot past Vejmelka, and Terry completed the hat trick with the game-winner 3:27 into the extra frame.

The Coyotes are back in action on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the below networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Streaming: N/A
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620 AM (pregame streaming only)
• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App