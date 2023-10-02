News Feed

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

Coyotes Fall to Ducks in Sunday Preseason Matinee

Guenther scores, Coyotes play Ducks again on Thursday in Anaheim

20221123_Coyotes@Canes_kg139
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Michael Carcone, Zach Sanford, Jan Jenik, and Dylan Guenther scored, but the Anaheim Ducks scored twice in the game's final 35 seconds to come from behind and beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 in Palm Springs, Calif. on Sunday.

Josh Doan finished with two assists, while Logan Cooley, Victor Soderstrom, Liam O’Brien, Matt Dumba, and Alex Kerfoot each chipped in one, and Karel Vejmelka made 12 saves in the loss.

Ryan Strome scored twice, Troy Terry, Robert Hagg, and Benoit-Olivier Groulx each added goals, and Lukas Dostal made 15 saves for the Ducks, who have won four of five preseason games. Terry and Hagg both scored in the game's final 35 seconds to secure the win for Anaheim.

Two of Arizona’s goals came on the power play, as Carcone opened the scoring at 9:20 of the first period while the Coyotes had the man advantage. The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal in June following a record-setting season with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2022-23, in which he set team records after notching 31 goals and 85 points.

He scored two goals and added an assist in nine games with Arizona last season, and has nine points in 30 total NHL games.

Sanford gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead with his second of the preseason before Jenik scored just 65 seconds later with a hard-angle shot over Dostal’s left shoulder. Anaheim then scored two unanswered goals to tie the game before Guenther struck with another power-play goal.

The 20-year-old forward took a feed from Kerfoot in front of the net and slid the puck past Dostal, marking his first tally of the preseason. The goal put the Coyotes up 4-3 midway through the second period before Anaheim rallied late in the third.

Arizona has two games remaining on its preseason schedule, both of which are against the Ducks – Thursday in Anaheim and Saturday in Tucson. The Coyotes open their regular season against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13 at Prudential Center, and have their home opener on Oct. 21 against the Ducks.