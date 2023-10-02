Coyotes Fall to Ducks in Sunday Preseason Matinee

Michael Carcone, Zach Sanford, Jan Jenik, and Dylan Guenther scored, but the Anaheim Ducks scored twice in the game's final 35 seconds to come from behind and beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 in Palm Springs, Calif. on Sunday.

Josh Doan finished with two assists, while Logan Cooley, Victor Soderstrom, Liam O’Brien, Matt Dumba, and Alex Kerfoot each chipped in one, and Karel Vejmelka made 12 saves in the loss.

Ryan Strome scored twice, Troy Terry, Robert Hagg, and Benoit-Olivier Groulx each added goals, and Lukas Dostal made 15 saves for the Ducks, who have won four of five preseason games. Terry and Hagg both scored in the game's final 35 seconds to secure the win for Anaheim.

Two of Arizona’s goals came on the power play, as Carcone opened the scoring at 9:20 of the first period while the Coyotes had the man advantage. The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal in June following a record-setting season with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2022-23, in which he set team records after notching 31 goals and 85 points.

He scored two goals and added an assist in nine games with Arizona last season, and has nine points in 30 total NHL games.

Sanford gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead with his second of the preseason before Jenik scored just 65 seconds later with a hard-angle shot over Dostal’s left shoulder. Anaheim then scored two unanswered goals to tie the game before Guenther struck with another power-play goal.