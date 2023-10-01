Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Palm Springs on Sunday

News Feed

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
lydia love named to 40 under 40

Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
zucker embracing leadership role in 2023 season

Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
jack mcbain poised to take next step in 2023 24

McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Palm Springs on Sunday

Game marks first of three straight preseason games against Anaheim

GettyImages-1698301145
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 1, 2023 | 3 pm MST | Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, Calif.
TV: None | Radio: None

The Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks are about to get to know each other very well.

The teams square off for the first of three preseason games against each other on Sunday at 3 pm before meeting again on Thursday (Anaheim) and Saturday (Tucson). The games mark the final three games of Arizona’s exhibition slate before opening the season in New Jersey on Oct. 13.

The Coyotes fell 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, albeit with a shorthanded roster that was lacking its top five scorers from the 2022-23 season.

Though it’s unlikely that Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, and/or Barrett Hayton make the trip on Sunday, other players competing for a spot on the final roster will likely play, including rookies Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley.

Though the starting goalies were not available prior to publishing, it’s likely that Karel Vejmelka and Ivan Prosvetov make the trip to Palm Springs considering Connor Ingram and Matt Villalta traveled to Vegas earlier in the week. Vejmelka is 0-1-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average and .943 save percentage this preseason, while Prosvetov is 1-1-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .943 SV%.

Player to Watch: Cooley is likely to return to preseason play following the team’s trip to Australia. The 19-year-old has one goal in two games this exhibition season.

ABOUT THE DUCKS
The Ducks have enjoyed some success this preseason, posting a 3-1-0 record with wins over the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. Their lone loss came Friday against the Kings, falling 4-3 after allowing three first period goals in San Diego.

Forward Sam Carrick’s four points (2G, 2A) in two preseason game leads Anaheim, while Brett Leason and Andrew Agozzino have both chipped in two goals and an assist to this point. Carrick has appeared in 106 games over his last two seasons with the Ducks, recording 14 goals and 12 assists over that span.

Leason notched nine points in 54 games with Anaheim last year.

The team announced on Saturday newest forward Alex Killorn would miss 4-6 weeks following a finger injury sustained against the Sharks on Wednesday. In addition, forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale have yet to play a preseason game as they continue contract negotiations as restricted free agents.

The Ducks still have four goalies on their preseason roster: Calle Clang, Lukas Dostal, John Gibson, and Alex Stalock. Gibson took the loss last time out, allowing four goals on 15 shots before leaving with an upper-body injury. Clang stopped all 12 shots he saw after entering the game.

Anaheim finished 23-47-12 last season – last place in the Pacific Division.

Player to Watch: Rookie defenseman Olen Zellweger has made an impact this preseason, notching one goal and two assists in two exhibition games. The 20-year-old blue liner was drafted 34th overall in 2021 and shined in the WHL last season, recording 80 points in 55 combined games with the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers.