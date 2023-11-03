Coyotes Down Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday

STATS

Nick Schmaltz scored twice, Lawson Crouse added a goal, and Connor Ingram made 30 saves as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Thursday. The Coyotes (5-4-1) have earned a point in three straight games, and next host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher scored, and Jake Allen made 33 saves for the Canadiens (5-3-2), who dropped their second straight game.

Schmaltz recorded his first goal of the game on a penalty shot at 6:17 of the first period after Justin Barron covered the puck in the crease. Monahan tied it up just under a minute later after he cut to the high slot and beat Ingram with a wrister over the glove.

Crouse restored the Coyotes’ one-goal lead at 19:21 of the second period, one-timing a perfect cross-ice pass from Matias Maccelli past Allen. The goal marks Crouse’s third in two games.

Gallagher drew Montreal even with a power-play goal 2:59 into the third period, taking a pass from Tanner Pearson in the slot and beating Ingram glove side.

Schmaltz then recorded his second of the game with a power-play goal of his own, redirecting a pass from Logan Cooley to the top of the net. The goal marked Schmaltz’s 11th multi-goal game of his career, and the assist was Cooley’s rookie-leading eighth point.

