Coyotes Down Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday

Schmaltz scores twice; Arizona is back in action on Saturday against the Jets

By Patrick Brown
STATS

Nick Schmaltz scored twice, Lawson Crouse added a goal, and Connor Ingram made 30 saves as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Thursday. The Coyotes (5-4-1) have earned a point in three straight games, and next host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher scored, and Jake Allen made 33 saves for the Canadiens (5-3-2), who dropped their second straight game.

Schmaltz recorded his first goal of the game on a penalty shot at 6:17 of the first period after Justin Barron covered the puck in the crease. Monahan tied it up just under a minute later after he cut to the high slot and beat Ingram with a wrister over the glove. 

Crouse restored the Coyotes’ one-goal lead at 19:21 of the second period, one-timing a perfect cross-ice pass from Matias Maccelli past Allen. The goal marks Crouse’s third in two games.

Gallagher drew Montreal even with a power-play goal 2:59 into the third period, taking a pass from Tanner Pearson in the slot and beating Ingram glove side.

Schmaltz then recorded his second of the game with a power-play goal of his own, redirecting a pass from Logan Cooley to the top of the net. The goal marked Schmaltz’s 11th multi-goal game of his career, and the assist was Cooley’s rookie-leading eighth point.

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the below networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Streaming: N/A
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (subject to change)
• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App