Preview: Coyotes Host Blues at Mullett Arena on Saturday Night

Dec. 2, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95

• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61

• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6

• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11

• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13

• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61

• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: ESPN 620

• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

Another game, another former Stanley Cup champion.

Fresh off a 4-3 overtime win over the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Saturday. The matchup marks the fourth-and-final time the two teams will face each other this season, and it comes as the Blues lead the Coyotes by one point in the division.

The Desert Dogs won the first matchup 6-2 on Oct. 19, but have dropped the next two, 2-1 on Nov. 9 and 6-5 on Nov. 22.

Arizona is coming off a strong finish in November, having won three straight against the three most recent Stanley Cup champs: the Vegas Golden Knights (2023), Colorado Avalanche (2022), and Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021).

The Coyotes are expected to skate with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game, and they have called up forward Ryan McGregor as an emergency recall from the Tucson Roadrunners following an upper-body injury to Travis Boyd, sustained in Arizona’s win over Colorado.

“He was playing really good hockey for us,” head coach André Tourigny said of Boyd. “He changed his role this year from last year. The last year he played a lot on the top-six, and this year he had to be on the bottom-six and be very responsible defensively, and he was an example. We were talking a lot about ‘Coach Boyd,’ and he was so textbook on his positioning and everything defensively.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to make his fourth consecutive start, and he’s won his last three games to improve to 9-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average, which ranks 10th in the league among goalies who have started at least five games, and a .922 save percentage, which is seventh.

Forward Michael Carcone is tied for the team lead with 10 goals this season, and has scored three in his last two games. The 27-year-old has two goals against the Blues this season.